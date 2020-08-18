Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 11,300; Auto, metal stocks rally

Madras HC rejects Vedanta’s plea to reopen Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin

The Madras high court on Tuesday rejected Vedanta Resources Plc’s petition to challenge the March 2018 closure order by the Tamil Nadu government of Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, about 610 km from Chennai, in March 2018.

The order comes as a major setback for the London-based conglomerate that had approached the HC in February last year after the Supreme Court rejected a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order allowing the plant to resume operations. (Full report)