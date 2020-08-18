Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 11,300; Auto, metal stocks rally

Madras HC rejects Vedanta’s plea to reopen Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin The Madras high court on Tuesday rejected Vedanta Resources Plc’s petition to challenge the March 2018 closure order by the Tamil Nadu government of Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, about 610 km from Chennai, in March 2018. The order comes as a major setback for the London-based conglomerate that had approached the HC in February last year after the Supreme Court rejected a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order allowing the plant to resume operations. (Full report)

Angel Broking on Petronet LNG “Petronet Lng Ltd. consolidated revenue from operations for Q1FY21 stood at ₹4,883.5 crore, down by 43.3% (YoY) as compared to ₹8,613.4 crore in Q1FY20.The operation of the company were not materially interrupted during the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. Cost of material consumed has come down from 86.12% to 78.55% in Q1FY21.Company reported PBT of ₹676.1 crore down by 19.5% in Q1FY21 as compared to ₹839.5 crores in Q1FY20. PAT at ₹499.8 Crores was down by 11.1% in Q1FY21 as compared to ₹561.9 crores in Q1FY20. Overall the company posted a better than expected set of numbers for Q1FY21," Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said.

Quess Corp The company’s board has approved disinvestment of 100% of equity investment in its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Dependo Logistics Solutions Private Limited.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions up 5% L&T Finance Ltd has divested its remaining 5.26 crore shares or 8.4% stake in CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd for ₹73.45 crore, through open market transactions. The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹13.96.

Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Eicher Motors Motilal Oswal has maintained 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of ₹24,750. "FY21 would be another challenging year for the domestic 2W industry as well as for EIM due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact. As a result, along with volume pressure, RE production will also be at higher risk due to its singular location unlike other OEMs, which have plants located in multiple locations. We estimate volumes to decline ~10.4% in FY21 and grow 18.4% in FY22E. The stock trades at ~41.4x/25.7x FY21E/FY22E consol. EPS. We believe BS6 transition would be an inflection point for RE as a completely new improved platform could drive revival of the brand. Maintain Buy with TP of ~INR24,750 (Sep’22E based SOTP)," the brokerage said

Petronet LNG stock ignites after Q1FY21 earnings beat estimates Shares of Petronet LNG Ltd rose about 4% in early deals on NSE on Tuesday following the company’s June quarter results. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer’s standalone Q1 net profit came in at ₹520 crore, above ₹487.90 crore that a Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated. Petronet’s June quarter net profit fell 7% year-on-year at a time when revenues have decreased at a much sharper rate of 43%. (Full report)

Rupee opening Rupee surges 11 paise to 74.77 against US dollar in early trade.

Force Motors up 1.6% The company is undertaking enterprise-wide cost optimisation in all areas of its vehicle business in the wake of slowdown in auto sector, impact of BS-VI transition and the coronavirus pandemic. Force Motors, which makes commercial vehicles under the Traveller brand and utility vehicle Trax, besides a range of tractors, has appointed consulting firm EY to help it in the exercise.

HFCL down 1% Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Monday posted an 81% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹21.34 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of ₹117.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

SBI Cards and Payment Services up 1% Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the company has approved the allotment of 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹1,000,000 each aggregating to ₹500 crore on private placement basis.

Bandhan Bank up 0.5% Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions on remuneration of the bank's MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh at the existing level. The curbs were withdrawn after the lender met RBI norms to reduce promoters' stake to 40%.

Market outlook "The Nifty is trading above the crucial 11350 resistance level. We need to keep a watch to see if it can close above this level. If we manage to do that, we could target a 200 point move on the Nifty. 11100 is the support for the markets which again is crucial because if we break that, we could slide 200 points downwards. Either way, a good trading opportunity is in the offing," says Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on NTPC "NTPC commercialized 5.3GW of capacities for FY20 - the highest ever in a single fiscal year - and is guiding for 5-6GW p.a. to be capitalized for the next three to four years. Capitalization has picked up pace, and we expect it to drive a regulated equity CAGR of 11% over FY20-23E and boost RoE (+120bps accretion). Furthermore, muted power demand, coupled with production ramp-up at Coal India's mines, has led to an increase in coal stocks at power plants and improved plant availability factors. Thus, we expect overall FC u/r to remain low - albeit some machine-related u/r may occur from time to time. The stock trades attractively at a FY22 P/BV of 0.7x and div. yield of ~7%. Maintain Buy, with DCF-based target price of INR139/sh," the brokerage said.

Yes Bank up 2.65% In a notice to shareholders for the annual general meeting on September 10, Yes Bank said that it is looking at trebling up stock options to be granted to senior executives to 22.5 crore, which can be seen as a move to retain talent.

HDFC Bank flat in the early deals Two US-based law firms have announced independent investigations to build securities-fraud class-action lawsuits against HDFC Bank Ltd, according to a Mint report. The investigations by Rosen Law Firm and Schall Law Firm follow allegations that India’s largest private sector lender may have issued materially misleading business information to its investors.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened in the green on Tuesday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened at 38,084.70, up 33.92 points or 0.09%, while Nifty opened 12.7 points or 0.11% higher at 11,259.80. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded marginally higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:04 am, Sensex rose 81.17 points or 0.21% to 38,131.95. Nifty added 14.55 points or 0.13% to 11,261.65.

Market at close on Monday Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty broke their three-session losing streak on Monday as gains in power, auto and FMCG stocks offset weakness in banking counters. After opening 185 points higher, the BSE Sensex was gripped by early volatility and swung about 386 points during the session. The 30-share index finally settled 173.44 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 38,050.78. Likewise, the NSE Nifty ended 68.70 points or 0.61 per cent up at 11,247.10.

Asian shares mixed Asian markets traded mixed in the early deals on Tuesday: Japan's Topix index fell 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.1%. SGX Nifty was little changed.