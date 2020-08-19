Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; Asian stocks at 7-month highs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
19 Aug 2020, 08:31 AM ISTMarket at close on Tuesday
Equity benchmarks marched higher for the second straight day on Tuesday following robust buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a mixed trend in overseas bourses.
The 30-share BSE Sensex, which opened on a firm footing, gained further momentum in late-afternoon trade to finish at 38,528.32, up 477.54 points or 1.26%.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 138.25 points or 1.23%to end at 11,385.35.
This was the highest closing for both the indices in over five months.
19 Aug 2020, 08:27 AM ISTAsian stocks at 7-month highs
Asian shares climbed to a seven-month peak on Wednesday tracking the S&P 500, which scaled all-time highs driven by ever expanding policy stimulus aimed at cushioning the blow to economies from the coronavirus pandemic.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.3%, up for a third straight day to 570.80 points, a level not seen since late January.
The gains were driven by Australian shares, up 0.8% and South Korea, which added 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei nudged up too and Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.2%.
19 Aug 2020, 08:27 AM ISTS&P 500 closes at record high
The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday, rebounding from huge losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and crowning one of the most dramatic recoveries in the index's history.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.84 points, or 0.24%, to 27,778.07, the S&P 500 gained 7.79 points, or 0.23%, to 3,389.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.12 points, or 0.73%, to 11,210.84.