Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; Asian stocks at 7-month highs

RIL, ZEEL , Emami, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate and HAL are among the top stocks that may be in focus in today's trade.

Market at close on Tuesday

Equity benchmarks marched higher for the second straight day on Tuesday following robust buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a mixed trend in overseas bourses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which opened on a firm footing, gained further momentum in late-afternoon trade to finish at 38,528.32, up 477.54 points or 1.26%.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 138.25 points or 1.23%to end at 11,385.35.

This was the highest closing for both the indices in over five months.