Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty up nearly 1%

Market at close on Thursday

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged 394 points on Thursday, tracking a massive selloff in global markets after US Fed's gloomy economic outlook spooked investors across the world.

The BSE Sensex ended 394.40 points or 1.02% lower at 38,220.39. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84% to 11,312.20.