Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty up nearly 1%

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2020, 08:34 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  Asian equities rose in the early trade on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Fed's dour outlook on US economic recovery

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

21 Aug 2020, 08:34:38 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

SBI Life, Divis Labs, GMM Pfaudler, Bosch and Jet Airways are among the top stocks that may be in news on Friday.

21 Aug 2020, 08:21:12 AM IST

Market at close on Thursday

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged 394 points on Thursday, tracking a massive selloff in global markets after US Fed's gloomy economic outlook spooked investors across the world.

The BSE Sensex ended 394.40 points or 1.02% lower at 38,220.39. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84% to 11,312.20.

21 Aug 2020, 08:19:19 AM IST

Asian stocks in the green

Asian equities rose in the early trade on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Fed's dour outlook on US economic recovery.

Singapore's SGX Nifty rose 0.74%.

Australia's ASX All Ordinaries added 0.19%.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index gained 0.51%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.74%.

21 Aug 2020, 08:19:19 AM IST

Wall Street ends higher

Nasdaq ended at a record high on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow also rising, as gains in heavyweight tech stocks outweighed downbeat data that affirmed the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to end at 27,740.17 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32% to 3,385.56.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.06% to 11,264.95.

