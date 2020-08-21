Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty up nearly 1%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian equities rose in the early trade on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Fed's dour outlook on US economic recovery
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
21 Aug 2020, 08:21 AM ISTMarket at close on Thursday
Domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged 394 points on Thursday, tracking a massive selloff in global markets after US Fed's gloomy economic outlook spooked investors across the world.
The BSE Sensex ended 394.40 points or 1.02% lower at 38,220.39. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84% to 11,312.20.
21 Aug 2020, 08:19 AM ISTAsian stocks in the green
Asian equities rose in the early trade on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Fed's dour outlook on US economic recovery.
Singapore's SGX Nifty rose 0.74%.
Australia's ASX All Ordinaries added 0.19%.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index gained 0.51%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.74%.
21 Aug 2020, 08:19 AM ISTWall Street ends higher
Nasdaq ended at a record high on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow also rising, as gains in heavyweight tech stocks outweighed downbeat data that affirmed the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to end at 27,740.17 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32% to 3,385.56.