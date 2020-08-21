Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty up nearly 1%

Market at close on Thursday Domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged 394 points on Thursday, tracking a massive selloff in global markets after US Fed's gloomy economic outlook spooked investors across the world. The BSE Sensex ended 394.40 points or 1.02% lower at 38,220.39. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84% to 11,312.20.

Asian stocks in the green Asian equities rose in the early trade on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Fed's dour outlook on US economic recovery. Singapore's SGX Nifty rose 0.74%. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries added 0.19%. China's Shanghai SE Composite Index gained 0.51%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.74%.