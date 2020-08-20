Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 points; Banks, financial stocks under pressure

RBL Bank is said to plan $200 million preference share sale

RBL Bank Ltd. plans to raise about 15 billion rupees ($200 million) through a preferential share offering, according to a Bloomberg report.

An announcement could come as soon as Thursday when the board meets to consider the allotment, the report added quoting sources seeking anonymity. The Indian private sector lender plans to use the proceeds to improve capital buffers and boost lending over the coming year once the pandemic eases. Shares of RBL Bank rose as much as 2.5% on Thursday in Mumbai, outperforming a 0.6% drop in the benchmark Sensex index.