Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 points; Banks, financial stocks under pressure

RBL Bank is said to plan $200 million preference share sale RBL Bank Ltd. plans to raise about 15 billion rupees ($200 million) through a preferential share offering, according to a Bloomberg report. An announcement could come as soon as Thursday when the board meets to consider the allotment, the report added quoting sources seeking anonymity. The Indian private sector lender plans to use the proceeds to improve capital buffers and boost lending over the coming year once the pandemic eases. Shares of RBL Bank rose as much as 2.5% on Thursday in Mumbai, outperforming a 0.6% drop in the benchmark Sensex index.

Angel Broking on Muhoot Finance “Muthoot Finance reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1FY21. Consolidated AUM grew at 16% YoY and declined 1% QoQ, which is lower than expected. PAT increased 52% up YoY (3% QoQ) largely supported by controlled opex. Near term risk for Muthoot is sudden declined in the gold price and increased competition from banks. RBI has recently increased LTV on gold loan to 90% for banks. We expect a stock price to consolidate, Given the recent rally, Muthoot Finance now trades a higher range of valuation," said Jaikishan Parmar, Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking.

PI Industries, Rossari Biotech were top mid & small cap buys of mutual funds in July PI Industries was the favourite mid cap stock of mutual funds in July. Mutual funds bought ₹1,110 crore worth of the agri-science stock in July, shows Morningstar data. Most big broking houses maintain a buy rating on the agri-science company. Emkay Global recommends to buy the stock with a target price of ₹2,250. The stock is hovering around the levels of ₹1,900. PI Industries touched the highs of ₹2,160 in the last 52 weeks, a 52-week lows of ₹970 in March. Year-to date the stock has grown by 35%. PI Industries , in July, launched a QIP to raise upto ₹2,000 crore. (Full report)

ZEEL up 3% The Bombay High Court has dismissed a plea by Yes Bank that sought preventing promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) from further selling their shares in the company and stopping managing director Punit Goenka from leaving India. The court said the bank did not make a case for any relief and the entire suit was possibly "misconceived and misdirected".

Adani Power up 2% The company is in early discussions with OPG Power Ventures to acquire a 414-megawatt coal-fired plant near Chennai, according to a Mint report. The deal, if finalized, will likely be valued at ₹1,000-1,200 crore, it added.

Power Finance Corporation up 1.6% The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for extending loans to state run electricity distribution companies (discoms), above their working capital limits placed under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY). The decision comes in the backdrop of some discoms unable to avail India’s ₹1.25 trillion reform-linked loan package for clearing outstanding dues.

L&T Finance Holdings up nearly 2% The company will raise up to ₹200 crore by issuing bonds, offering 8% interest to investors. "The Committee of Directors of the company today i.e., August 19, 2020, through a resolution passed...approved the offer and issuance of up to 2,000 unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to nominal amount of up to ₹200 crore on a private placement basis," L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

Yes Bank up 2.2% The private sector lender has exited CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (CG Power) by selling its entire stake-holding in the company. Yes Bank has sold 6,34,00,000 equity shares having nominal value of ₹2 each, constituting 10.12% of the share capital of CG Power in various tranches, last being on August 18, 2020, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Rupee Opening Rupee opens lower at 74.98 against the US dollar. The Indian unit closed at 74.82 against the American currency on Wednesday.

DLF gains 3% Realty major DLF and US-based property player Hines have secured a ₹2,600 crore loan from HDFC to construct a prime office complex in Gurugram.

IRCTC down nearly 1% The government will reduce its shareholding in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale, According to a report in The Economic Times. The department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) has invited bids from merchant bankers and brokers to divest part of the government's shareholding of 87.4% in the central public sector enterprise, which was listed on the stock exchanges last year.

Market Outlook "We are trading below the support of 11350 but if we are able to recoup and close above this level, we should be back on track to achieve the 11500 level. Traders can use this fall to enter into call options and use a favourable risk is to reward ratio where the stop loss can be placed at a Nifty level of 11200 and a target of 11500," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

L&T down 1% L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC Ltd., wherein LTHE shall be the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management partner to build CO2 to Methanol demonstration Plant in NTPC Power Station.

Ruchi Soya Industries dips 5% Patanjali Group firm Ruchi Soya reported 13% decline in its net profit to ₹12.25 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. Its net profit stood at ₹14.01 crore in the year-ago period. The company also announced the resignation of Acharya Balkrishna as its managing director.

SBI declines 1.07% India’s largest public sector bank will raise ₹8,931 crore ($1.19 billion) through 15-year bonds that comply with Basel III capital norms, according to a Bloomberg report. The notes carry a coupon of 6.80%, the lowest pricing on such debt issued by any lender since the country started implementing the stringent capital norms in 2013, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened lower on Thursday tracking weakness in global peers. Sensex opened at 38,283.90, down 330.89 points or 0.86%, while Nifty declined 90.95 points or 0.80% to 11,317.45. TCS, up 0.5%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by NTPC and Sun Pharma. ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tata Steel and L&T were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 were in the red at open.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded in the red in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:03am, Sensex was down 215.19 points or 0.56%, while Nifty declined 64.95 points or 0.57% to 11,343.45.

Market at close on Wednesday Market benchmarks ticked higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, propped up by Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a bullish trend in global equities. The BSE Sensex touched a high of 38,788.51 during the day but succumbed to profit-booking at the fag-end of the session. It finally closed at 38,614.79, up 86.47 points or 0.22 per cent. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty rose 23.05 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,408.40.

Asian markets decline Asian equities were weak in the early deals following Wall Street's late session retreat after the Federal Reserve warned the US economy faced a highly uncertain path to recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn. Market sentiment had been bullish up until the Fed's comments. Australia ASX All Ordinaries dropped 0.81% China's Shanghai SE Composite Index was down 1.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.96% SGX Nifty retreated 1.18%