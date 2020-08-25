Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red; Metals, FMCG stocks under pressure

RBI to conduct another tranche of Operation Twist over next 2 weeks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will simultaneously buy and sell government bonds--Operation Twist--in a bid to lower interest rates on long-term government bonds.

The central bank said it will conduct the bond-swapping programme under open market operations (OMOs) for ₹10,000 crore each on 27 August and 3 September. Typically, the central bank conducts OMO sales to drain liquidity in the financial system and OMO purchases to infuse liquidity. (Full report)