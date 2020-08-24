Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold gains; Banks, financial stocks rally

Future Enterprises drops nearly 1%

Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Thursday said it has defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures.

"The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on August 16, 2020, since August 16, 2020 was holiday, interest was due on 17 August 2020," Future Enterprises Ltd said in a regulatory filing.