Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold gains; Banks, financial stocks rally

Union Bank of India up 2.6% State-run Union Bank of India, which amalgamated Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank from April 1, reported a standalone net profit of ₹333 crore in the quarter ended June. The amalgamated entity had booked a profit-after-tax of ₹381 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

CG Power up 5% KKR India entities sold shares worth over ₹30 crore of CG Power and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions. KKR India Financial Services sold 96,10,588 shares of the company at an average price of ₹16.85 apiece on the NSE, as per the bulk deal data. It also offloaded 50,00,000 shares of CG Power at an average price of ₹16.95 per share on the BSE. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 shares, according to bulk deal data of the BSE.

Future Enterprises drops nearly 1% Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Thursday said it has defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures. "The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on August 16, 2020, since August 16, 2020 was holiday, interest was due on 17 August 2020," Future Enterprises Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Steel Strips Wheel up 3% Steel Strips Wheel Ltd has bagged firm export orders for over 3,200 wheels for EU Truck and US Mobile Home Market to be executed in September from its Chennai plant. Total value is around $57,000, the company said in a regulatory filling. The company is also expecting similar orders in times to come from other regular customers as the market regains normalcy.

Indiabulls Housing Finance up 2% The company reported a 66% dip in net profit at ₹273 crore in the quarter ended June, led by higher provisioning related to covid-19. Indiabulls Housing Finance had reported a net profit of ₹802 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Rupee update Rupee drops 5 paise to trade at 74.89 against US dollar in opening deals.

DHFL up nearly 2% Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹70.10 crore during the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had reported a loss of ₹215.47 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Adani Enterprises up 3% Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is set to become India’s largest private airport operator, marking a step forward in its ambitious plan to establish a dominating presence in the civil aviation sector as it has in its current businesses of ports and energy. (Full report)

Phoenix Mills up 2% The government of Singapore has invested ₹450 crore in the recent qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering of mall developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd. The company had raised ₹1,100 crore through its QIP. The government of Singapore was the biggest investor in the share sale, contributing almost 41% of the total amount.

Godfrey Phillips down 1.1% Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India reported a 53.56% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹55.09 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had a net profit of ₹118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Godfrey Phillips' total income from operations during the April-June quarter stood at ₹503.60 crore, down 41.33%, compared with ₹858.49 crore in the same period last fiscal.

ICICI Lombard up 0.3% ICICI Lombard General Insurance has announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire Bharti Enterprises-promoted Bharti AXA General Insurance in all stock transaction. The proposed ₹4,600-crore deal will propel ICICI Lombard General Insurance to become the third largest player among non-life insurers.

Market outlook "The markets are trading in fine form above the crucial levels of 11350. The first target we should watch out for is 11500 and then 11700. The support for the week is at 11300," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

BSE Auto up 1%; Eicher Motors jumps nearly 9% View Full Image

Eicher Motors hit 52-week high Eicher Motors reported a consolidated net loss of ₹55 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, with sales adversely hit due to covid-19 pandemic.

Most sectoral indices on the NSE in the green View Full Image

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Monday tracking gains in global peers. Sensex opened at 38,566.96, up 132.24 points or 0.34%, while Nifty advanced 40.40 points or 0.36% to 11,412. NTPC, rising nearly 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Ltd. Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, TechM and Infosys were among the laggards on the other hand. Of 30 Sensex shares, 20 were green at open. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher on Monday in the pre-opening session. At 9:00 am, Sensex was at 38,563.19, up 128.47 points or 0.33%, while Nifty added 17.35 points or 0.15% at 11,388.

Market at close on Friday Benchmark indices resumed their ascent on Friday after a day's breather as investors flocked to banking and power stocks amid a rebound in global markets. After rallying 359 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 214.33 points or 0.56% higher at 38,434.72. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 59.40 points or 0.53% to close at 11,371.60. NTPC was the top performer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.75%, followed by Asian Paints, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, SBI and Axis Bank.

Asian markets track US gains Asian shares traded higher in the early deals on Monday tracking gains in the Wall Street. Singapore's SGX Nifty added 0.16%. China's SSE Composite Index was up 0.17%. Hong Kong's Hand Seng gained 1.5%. South Korea's KOSPI advanced nearly 1% Australia's ASX200 was nearly unchanged.