Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold gains; PSU Banks outperform benchmarks

HCL Tech up 0.15% IT services major HCL Technologies has set up its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Gothenburg, Sweden. HCL Technologies' Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) is a state-of-the-art security operation and response facility, integrating multi-domain security teams, processes and cutting-edge analytics - enabling organisations to detect threats faster and resolve incidents efficiently, it said in a statement said.

Hindustan Construction Company drops 5% Hindustan Construction Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹406.26 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹99.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, it said in a filing to the BSE.

ICICI Bank up 3% ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday said that it sold 6.44 million shares or 2% stake of ICICI Securities Ltd for ₹310 crore via open market transaction. With this sale, ICICI Bank holds 77.22% stake as of June quarter in ICICI Securities.

HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank decline over 1% each while IndusInd Bank gains nearly 4% FTSE Russell won’t include HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank to its indices as they fail to meet minimum foreign headroom requirement, says a Bloomberg report.

Rupee update Rupee slips 5 paise to 73.87 against US dollar in early trade.

IOC up 1.2% State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Thursday said it is investing ₹14,800 crore in expanding the capacity of its Barauni refinery in Bihar as part of over 2,800 projects being executed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign to boost domestic manufacturing and create jobs. "IOC is currently executing 2,814 projects with a cumulative investment of ₹2,05,100 crore," the company said in a statement.

Angel Broking on NMDC “NMDC reported a 40.6% YoY degrowth in consolidated revenue to ₹1,937 crore for Q1FY21. As per company estimate during the quarter there was a loss of around 18.23 lakh Tonne of production and 23.94 lakh tonne of sales of Iron ore which impacted revenues. Consolidated EBIDTA for the quarter stood at ₹753 crore down by 59.6% YoY. Consolidated net profit for the quarter was down by 54.9% YoY to ₹532 crore as compared to profit of ₹1,178 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. As per company estimate loss of iron ore sales due to Covid-19 has resulted in a loss in Sales revenue of around ₹737 crore and PBT of ₹317 crore for Q1FY21. However with domestic steel production continuing to improve the company’s financials should improve in Q2 as compared to Q1," Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking.

Market outlook "We have opened above the 11,600 level and can now eye the 11,700-11,750 level to be achieved sooner than later. It is the first day of the September trading series so the markets might want to evaluate the direction and the modus operandi and perhaps take a fresh view on Monday. The support is at 11,300," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

NMDC up 10% Consolidated net profit of state-owned NMDC fell over 54% to ₹531.35 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, mainly on account of lower income due to covid-19. The company had posted ₹1,178 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

Yes Bank up 4% Crisil has upgraded its rating on the ₹20,000 crore certificates of deposit (CD) of Yes Bank to 'A2+' from 'A2'. It has reaffirmed its 'BBB/Stable' rating on the bank's Tier-II bonds (under Basel III) and infrastructure bonds.

Edelweiss Financial Services up 0.3% Private equity investor PAG will make a ₹2,200 crore investment in Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) to pick up a 51% stake in the wealth management business of Edelweiss group.

GMR Infrastructure up 5% The company has unveiled a strategic group restructuring involving demerger of non-airport vertical business as part of efforts to simplify the corporate holding structure. Along with the rejig, the board of GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) also approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore through issuance of securities.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:04 am, Sensex advanced 119.54 points or 0.31% at 39,233.01, while Nifty added 35.85 points or 0.31% at 11,595.10.

Market at close on Thursday Indian benchmark share indices continued upward march for the fifth straight session on Thursday but settled with minor gains led by realty stocks. After opening 220 points higher, the BSE Sensex succumbed to fag-end selloff and settled 39.55 points or 0.10% higher at 39,113.47. Likewise, the NSE Nifty failed to hold 11,600 mark and ended the session at 11,574, up 24.40 points or 0.21%.

Asian stocks rise Stocks rose in Japan, aided by banks. South Korean shares outperformed, China and Hong Kong posted modest gains, but Australia slid. Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1%. Shanghai Composite increased 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.5%. Singapore's SGX Nifty climbed 0.5%