Market LIVE: HDFC, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 200 points; Realty firms in focus

No sales but stock price of Indian company up 4,300% amid penny stock boom

Retail investors’ frenzy over small stocks in India has reached such extremes that shares of some companies that aren’t booking any sales, let alone profits, are going through the roof.

These include Transglobe Foods Ltd., a fruit-jam maker that has skyrocketed more than 4,300% this year, and real-estate services firm Shree Precoated Steels Ltd., which has jumped over 1,300%. Both companies booked losses on no sales in the latest fiscal year. (Full report)