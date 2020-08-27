Market LIVE: HDFC, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 200 points; Realty firms in focus

Angel Broking on tamp duty reduction in Maharashtra “Reduction in Stamp duty - A Big Positive for Mumbai Realestate space in difficult times. To boost the stagnant real estate market which is badly hit following the pandemic lockdown, Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily reduce the stamp duty. The reduction will be for two different time periods, First there will be a 3% reduction for transactions between 1st September to 31st December,2020 and second there will be a 2% reduction for the transaction between 1st January to 31st March 2021.This relief is over and above the 1% reduction in stamp duty for two years that the government has announced in the budget. This is a positive development for Mumbai based developers like Oberoi Realty and Sunteck realty," said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking.

HAL drops over 12% The government will sell up to 15% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer sale, which is likely to fetch it around ₹5,020 crore. The Indian government will sell a stake of about 10%, with an option to sell a further 5% in the company, according to a stock exchange filing.

Geojit Financial services puts 'buy' on ZEEL Geojit Financial services has put 'buy' rating on ZEEL with a target price of ₹245. "ZEEL’s revenue during the quarter fell by 34.7% YoY to Rs. 1,312cr, impacted by significant decline in advertising revenues by 64.5% YoY as the business took a hit during the months of March and April owing to pandemic. On the contrary, subscription revenues grew by 5% YoY, aided by a surge in online viewers. Gradual recovery in Ad and Subscription revenues on account of upcoming festivities should aid top-line growth in H2FY21. With rise in viewership and arrival of new content, we expect steady improvements in ZEEL’s performance in the coming quarters. We thereby upgrade our rating to BUY with a revised target price of Rs. 245, based on 15x FY22 Adj. EPS," the brokerage said.

Zydus Wellness up up 2% The company plans to raise up to ₹750 crore via share sale.

Rupee update The Indian rupee slipped 6 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade.

Punjab and Sind Bank up 0.15% Public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank on Wednesday said it has declared its exposure of ₹815.44 crore to Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) as fraud. "...it is informed that a non-performing asset (NPA) account -- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) -- with outstanding dues of ₹815.44 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement. Further, the bank has already made provision of ₹203.86 crore as per the prescribed prudential norms," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank declines 1.6% The board of directors of the bank has approved the increase in the authorized share capital from ₹650 crore to ₹1,000 crore. The board has also approved raising ₹1,000 crore via issue of equity shares and ₹500 crore via NCDs.

No sales but stock price of Indian company up 4,300% amid penny stock boom Retail investors’ frenzy over small stocks in India has reached such extremes that shares of some companies that aren’t booking any sales, let alone profits, are going through the roof. These include Transglobe Foods Ltd., a fruit-jam maker that has skyrocketed more than 4,300% this year, and real-estate services firm Shree Precoated Steels Ltd., which has jumped over 1,300%. Both companies booked losses on no sales in the latest fiscal year. (Full report)

ICICI Bank up nearly 1% The private sector lender will sell up to 2% of its holding in ICICI Securities through an open market transaction. "The Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 6,442,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (company), representing up to 2 per cent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Market outlook "Just as anticipated yesterday, we have opened above 11600 this morning! Our next target would be 11700 which may or may not be achieved today upon closing but that would be the direction to trade in. The support of the Nifty is at 11300 and any drop or intra day correction can be looked at as a buying opportunity," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

Top gainers on Nifty Realty In a bid to boost the real estate market, the Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units. "It is decided to reduce the prevailing stamp duty on the deed of transfer by 3% for the period from 1st September, 2020 to 31st December, 2020 and by 2% for the period from 1st January, 2021 to 31st March, 2021," the state government said in a statement. View Full Image

Real estate stocks in focus View Full Image

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened in the green on Thursday tracking gains in the Wall Street. Sensex opened at 39,293.53, up 219.61 points or 0.56%, while Nifty advanced 59.70 points or 0.52% to open at 11,609.30. ITC, rising over 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and HDFC.Bharti Airtelm Bajaj Auto and HUL were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 27 opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:00 am, Sensex rose 142.19 points or 0.36% to 39,216.11, while Nifty was at 11,618.20, up 68.60 points or 0.59%.

Market at close on Wednesday The BSE Sensex closed above the 39,000-mark for the first time in six months on Wednesday as equities extended their winning streak for the fourth straight session amid upbeat global cues. The BSE benchmark, which opened on a cautious note, touched a high of 39,111.55 amid fag-end buying. It finally ended at 39,073.92, up 230.04 points or 0.59%. The Sensex had last closed above the 39,000-level on February 27 this year. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty advanced 77.35 points or 0.67 per cent to finish at 11,549.60.

Asian shares mixed Asian stocks were mixed in the early trade after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied to fresh records on upbeat corporate results, while the dollar eased a day before the US Federal Reserve possibly sets a new course on inflation. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries added 0.49%. China's Shanghai SE Composite Index advanced 0.17% Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.97%. Singapore's SGX Nifty gained 0.27%.