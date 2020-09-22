Market LIVE: RIL, HDFC drag Sensex by 300 points, Nifty below 11,200

Market at close on Monday

After a cautious start, Indian benchmark share indices succumbed to fag-end selloff to close in the red, amid weak cues from global peers.

Sensex ended at 38,034.14, down 811.68 points or 2.09%, while Nifty tumbled 254.40 points or 2.21% to finish at 11,250.55.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 8 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti, Axis Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Infosys and TCS were the gainers.