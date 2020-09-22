Market LIVE: RIL, HDFC drag Sensex by 300 points, Nifty below 11,200

Market update After a firm opening, Indian shares inched lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in global peers, as rising global covid-19 cases weighed on sentiment. At 11:01 am, Sensex was at 37,716.66, down 317.48 points or 0.83%, while Nifty dropped 92.30 points or 0.82% to 11,158.25. Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex gainer, followed by TCS, HCL Tech and TechM. Maruti, M&M, Bajaj Finance and ONGX were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 were in the red. View Full Image

HSIL Ltd up 4% The company has approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each at a maximum buyback price of ₹105 per equity share for an aggregate amount of ₹70 crore. The maximum buyback offer size represents 7.19% of the aggregate of the total paid up equity share capital.

M&M down 1.3% US-based automobile distributor HAAH Automotive Holdings has reached out to India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) with an offer to invest $258 million in the latter’s Korean subsidiary SsangYong Motor Company, according to a report by the news agency Korean Investors. The report said that Indian automobile manufacturer, which owns 75% stake in SsangYong Motor, is considering the proposal submitted by HAAH last week.

Rupee update Rupee falls 13 paise to 73.51 against US dollar in early trade.

HDFC Bank up 0.3% HDFC Bank Ltd said it is aware of a complaint filed against the bank and its three employees in the United States recently, but denies the allegations and intends to “defend itself vigorously". The bank expects its response to the lawsuit to be due in early 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.

GMM Pfaudler drops 10%, hits lower circuit Promoter group of the company that includes Pfaulder Inc., Millars Machinery Company Private Limited and Urmi Patel, have proposed to sell 40.93 lakh equity shares representing approximately 28.00% of the total paid up equity share capital via offer for sale (OFS). Base offer is for 25.7 lakh shares (17.59%), with an oversubscription option of 15.22 lakh shares (10.41%). The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at ₹3,500 per share.

Market outlook The breaking of 11300-11350 yesterday has resulted in this sharp fall between yesterday and today. The volumes are high and impulsive. We could crack all the way down to 10950-11000 levels. The upside resistance is at 11500-11550. Until then the markets look weak," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

SBI drops 1.6% The country's largest lender State Bank of India has raised ₹7,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. "The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising at its meeting of held today on September 21, 2020 accorded its approval to allot 70,000 Basel III compliant non-convertible, taxable, redeemable...debt instruments in the nature of debentures aggregating to ₹7,000 crore, to bond subscribers," SBI said in a regulatory filing. The allotment of bonds to the subscribers took place on the same date i.e. September 21, 2020, it added.

Indian Oil Corp declines 1.29% Country's largest oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation will invest ₹17,825 crore to implement Petrochemical and Lube Integration at its Gujarat Refinery. "The integration of Polypropylene and Lube Oil Base Stock (LOBS) units will enhance the petrochemical and specialty products integration index of Gujarat Refinery," said Shrikant M Vaidya, Chairman, IOCL at the company's 61st annual general meeting.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened on a firm footing on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Sensex opened at 38,200.71, up 166.57 points 0.44%, while Nifty added 51.20 points 0.46% at 11,301.75. HCL Tech was the top Sensex gainer followed by TechM, TCS, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank. HDFC Ltd, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC and NTPC were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares 18 were in the red at open. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:04 am, Sensex was up 248.15 points or 0.65% at 38,282.29, while Nifty added 49,35 points at 11,299.90.

Market at close on Monday After a cautious start, Indian benchmark share indices succumbed to fag-end selloff to close in the red, amid weak cues from global peers. Sensex ended at 38,034.14, down 811.68 points or 2.09%, while Nifty tumbled 254.40 points or 2.21% to finish at 11,250.55. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 8 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti, Axis Bank and ONGC. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Infosys and TCS were the gainers.

Asian stocks dip on virus fears Most Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday after US equities slid on concerns over coronavirus restrictions and prospects for economic stimulus. The dollar was steady after posting the biggest gain in three months. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.5%. Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%. SGX Nifty advanced 0.6%