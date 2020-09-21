Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; IT stocks gain, PSU banks under pressure

Birla Corp stock takes a knock after court orders removal of chairman

Shares of cement maker Birla Corporation Ltd fell on Monday following a judicial order to remove its chairman. The stock slipped nearly 6% in opening trade on Monday on the NSE to ₹676.75.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any position in MP Birla Group companies with immediate effect. This means that he won't be the chairman of Birla Corporation Ltd either. (Full report)