Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; IT stocks gain, PSU banks under pressure

Birla Corp stock takes a knock after court orders removal of chairman Shares of cement maker Birla Corporation Ltd fell on Monday following a judicial order to remove its chairman. The stock slipped nearly 6% in opening trade on Monday on the NSE to ₹676.75. On Friday, the Calcutta High Court restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any position in MP Birla Group companies with immediate effect. This means that he won't be the chairman of Birla Corporation Ltd either. (Full report)

Punjab National Bank declines 1.7% State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said the financial regulator of Kazakhstan has revoked licence of its associate for failure to meet prudential standards and other mandatory norms.

Taxpayers have to disclose all details of share sales in AY21 ITR The ITR-2 form, which individuals other than businessmen or professionals have to use, demands finer details of share sales, such as international securities identification number (ISIN), share name, quantity, sale and purchase price as well as fair market value at the end of January 2018, in all cases. (Full report)

Vodafone Idea introduces new prepaid tariff plans Vodafone Idea Ltd has launched new tariff plans for prepaid customers. The news plans come with fewer additional benefits, according to the company website. The new prepaid plans start at ₹405, followed by ₹595, ₹795 and ₹2,595, with validity starting from 28 days to an year. The telecom operator has removed benefits such as subscription of Zee5, an over-the-top (OTT) entertainment platform, from some plans. Zee5 subscription was earlier available under all prepaid plans.

Amber Enterprises up 1.63% The company has acquired 9,000 equity share of face value of ₹1000 each comprising of 20% of the Equity Share Capital of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Private Limited. “By virtue of the aforesaid acquisition of equity shares of Sidwal, the Sidwal has become a Wholly Owned subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Limited with effect from 18 September 2020," it said in a stock exchange filing.

DHFL down 0.66% Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) has issued a demand notice for loan overdues of over ₹112 crore from Pune-based Landscape Realty and its guarantors, which include entities and individuals linked to the 187-year-old PNG Jewellers, a popular chain of gold retailing shops.

RITES down 0.5% The board of directors at government-owned RITES Ltd has approved buy-back of 96.98 lakh shares, representing 3.88% of the total equity, with a face value of ₹10 each at ₹265 per share, translating into the total buyback amount not exceeding ₹257 crore.

Essel Propack up 1.87% The world’s biggest alternative asset manager Blackstone on Friday sold 23% stake in Essel Propack, one of the largest manufacturers of laminated tubes used mostly by FMCG and pharma companies, for a little over ₹1,860 crore through open market transactions.

Rupee opening The Indian rupee opened at 73.44 against the US dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 73.45.

Route Mobile makes stellar debut Shares of Route Mobile Ltd made a stellar stock market debut on Monday. The stock listed at ₹717, a premium of 104.85% over its issue price of ₹350 apiece. The ₹600 crore issue of Route Mobile was subscribed 73 times with a price band of of ₹345- ₹350 per share. The initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription during 9-11 September.

Market outlook "The markets are trying to keep above the 11500 level. We are in expiry week and it is important we respect the levels of 11300-11350 as that is where the supports are. On the upside, a target of 11800 is still achievable this month," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

BSE Telecom down 1.66% The number of internet subscribers in India increased to over 743 million at the end of March 2020, clocking a growth rate of 3.4% sequentially, according to Trai data. Reliance Jio led the chart grabbing 52.3% of the overall market share, followed by Bharti Airtel (23.6% share) in the quarter ended March 2020. Vodafone Idea held the third position as its internet subscriber base market share was at 18.7%, for the period in reference.

HCL Technologies up over 4% HCL Technologies has announced its intent to acquire DWS Limited, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group. “The acquisition of DWS will strongly enhance HCL’s contribution to Digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL’s client portfolio across key industries," the company said in a regulatory filing. "The transaction is expected to close in December 2020, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals," it added.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened on a flat note on Monday amid weak cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened at 38,812.69, down 33.13 points or 0.09%, while Nifty opened at 11,503.80. HCL Tech, rising nearly 3%, was the top Sensex gainer, followed by TCS, Infosys, TechM and Sun Pharma. Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Nestle India were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 20 opened in the red. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:02 am, Sensex advanced 303.09 points or 0.78% to 39148.91, while Nifty was at 11,538.50, up 33.50 points or 0.29%.

Market at close on Friday Equity benchmarks nursed losses for the second consecutive session on Friday as investors offloaded banking, finance and consumption stocks amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex, which opened on a firm footing, came under fag-end selling pressure and closed at 38,845.82, down 134.03 points or 0.34%. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 11.15 points or 0.10% to finish at 11,504.95.

Asian shares decline Asian shares held tight ranges, as investors awaited developments on US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines amid a resurgence of infections in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1% weaker, though it was not too far from a June 2018 peak at 568.84. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.55%. China's Shanghai SE Composite Index dropped 0.42%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.68%. Singapore's SGX Nifty fell 0.38%.