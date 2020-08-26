Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy; Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Most traded Sensex shares View Full Image

Geojit Financial Services maintains 'buy' on Cochin Shipyard Geojit Financial Services has maintained 'buy' rating on Cochin Shipyard with a target price of ₹445. "Q1FY21 revenue & Profitability declined by 55% & 65% on account of Covid-19 related disruptions. Order backlog is at ~Rs14,393cr, including recently booked order of 2 Autonomous Electric Ferries, providing strong visibility for next 3 years. Management’s focus is on doubling the ship repair business for this CSL is ramping-up its ship repair facilities and construction of a new dry dock. Given improvement in order book visibility, capacity expansion and strong execution capabilities, we continue to maintain our positive view on the stock. We value CSL at a P/E multiple of 10x on FY22E with a target price of Rs445 and maintain BUY rating," the brokerage said.

JMC Projects surges over 11% The engineering firm has secured new orders worth ₹554 crore. The orders include a building project in South India totaling ₹315 crore and a factory project in Maharashtra of ₹239 crore.

Weak order inflow is one among the many worries for Thermax investors Thermax Ltd's order inflows halved in the June quarter to ₹610 crore due to slowdown in industrial activities. In a post earnings conference call, its management spoke about rise in project enquiries from metals, cement and power generation sectors. However, delays in private capital expenditure recovery could weigh on order inflows in fiscal year 2021, it cautioned. (Full report)

Geojit Financial Services on ZEEL The brokerage has put 'buy' rating on ZEEL with a target price of ₹245. "Improved market share, upward trend in viewership along with focus on governance and disclosure are the key positives. Upcoming festive season should drive topline growth. We upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY with a revised target price of ₹245 based on 15x FY22E Adj," Geojit said.

Angel Broking on P&G Hygiene and Health Care “For 4QCY20 (June closing), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G)’s top-line growth was flat yoy to Rs635cr (better than expected). Top-line was negatively impacted mainly due COVID-19 lockdown. On the operating front, the company reported improvement in margins, up 722bps yoy at 17.4%. Operating margin was up mainly due to better product mix. On the bottom-line front, P&G reported growth of ~14% yoy to Rs69cr due better operating performance. Going forward we expect demand for hygiene products to remain intact (despite a slowdown in economy). Hence, we are positive on stock," said Amarjeet Maurya, AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking.

Rupee update Rupee rises 5 paise to 74.28 against US dollar in early trade.

Auto stocks rally Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will take up an industry proposal to reduce the tax on two-wheelers as it is neither a luxury nor a demerit good. Two wheelers attract 28% GST. View Full Image

Global oil refining faces shake-up from Asian plastics boom As the age of the hydrocarbon enters its final era, the action increasingly moves to Asia and plastics take center stage. With demand for transport fuels set to tail off in the years ahead, a new breed of processing plants is sprouting up across the region. These integrated refineries convert oil into petrochemicals, the building blocks for everything from food packaging to car interiors, and produce less fuels like gasoline. (Full report)

Tata Motors up nearly 2% Tata Motors will significantly reduce its group automotive debt of ₹48,000 crore ($6.4 billion) over the next three years, the company's chairman said during its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Tata Motors is "deleveraging this business substantially" and has set targets to generate free cash flows, N Chandrasekaran said.

Market outlook "We have crossed 11500 upon opening which is pleasant for the markets; however the impulse in the markets would be felt if we are successful in closing past 11500. That would fire up the index to drive it towards 11700. The Nifty Index support lies at 11300," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

FDC up 5% Drug firm FDC Ltd has launched two variants of the COVID-19 drug Favipiravir under the brand names PiFLU and Favenza. Both the products are currently available across the country, the company said. The price per tablet is ₹55 for both the variants, it added.

TCS down 0.22% S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to stable from positive given the subdued global IT spending estimates. "We are revising our outlook on TCS to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the company," S&P Global Ratings said in a statement.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened in the green on Wednesday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened at 38,930.18, up 86.30 points or 0.22%, while Nifty advanced 40.60 points or 0.35% at 11,512.85. Bajaj Auto, rising over 3%, was was the top Sensex gainer followed by M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, and Power Grid. Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Maruti and HDFC were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 20 were in the green at open. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded marginally higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:05 am, Sensex was at 38,908.82, up 64.94 points or 0.17%, while Nifty added 43.35 points or 0.38% at 11,515.60.

Market at close on Tuesday Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the third straight session on Tuesday, propped up by financial stocks amid firm global cues. Lack of buying triggers and profit-booking in index heavyweight Reliance Industries capped the gains for the benchmarks, traders said. After a choppy session, the BSE index ended 44.80 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 38,843.88. The NSE Nifty inched up 5.80 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 11,472.25.

Asian stocks set for cautious gains Asian stock were set for a choppy session on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street lead as markets cheered signs of progress in US-Sino trade negotiations but remained cautious about the broader economic outlook. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries dropped 0.89%. Chinas's Shanghai SE Composite Index retreated -0.15%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.09%. Singapore's SGX Nifty added 0.24%.