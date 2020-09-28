Market LIVE: ICICI Bank, RIL lift Sensex by 400 points, Nifty above 11,150

FPIs pull out net ₹476 crore so far in September from Indian markets

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out ₹476 crore on net basis so far from Indian markets in September, reflecting a cautious stance by participants amid fears of resurgence of coronavirus cases in Europe and other countries.

According to depositories data, FPIs have withdrawn a net ₹4,016 crore from equities and invested a net sum of ₹3,540 crore in debt instruments during September 1-25 -- a net outflow of ₹476 crore.

FPIs remained net buyers for three consecutive months -- June-August.

They had invested ₹46,532 crore in August, ₹3,301 crore in July and ₹24,053 crore in June on net basis. (PTI)