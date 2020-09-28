Market LIVE: ICICI Bank, RIL lift Sensex by 400 points, Nifty above 11,150

Rupee update The Indian rupee advanced 6 paise to 73.55 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday tracking weak American currency and positive domestic equities. The local unit opened 3 paise lower at 73.64 at the interbank forex market, then gained ground and touched 73.55 against the greenback, up 6 paise over its previous close.

State Bank of India up 1.37% The board of directors of the bank will consider a proposal for raising of Basel III compliant AT 1 bonds to the extent of ₹5,000 crores, according to a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Idea up 1.7% The telecom operator will upgrade its existing 3G customers across all markets to 4G network in a phased manner to provide faster data speeds and services.

Mindtree up 2.25% The company’s co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 4.66 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.01%. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and son Siddarth in multiple tranches between September 15-23, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

FPIs pull out net ₹476 crore so far in September from Indian markets Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out ₹476 crore on net basis so far from Indian markets in September, reflecting a cautious stance by participants amid fears of resurgence of coronavirus cases in Europe and other countries. According to depositories data, FPIs have withdrawn a net ₹4,016 crore from equities and invested a net sum of ₹3,540 crore in debt instruments during September 1-25 -- a net outflow of ₹476 crore. FPIs remained net buyers for three consecutive months -- June-August. They had invested ₹46,532 crore in August, ₹3,301 crore in July and ₹24,053 crore in June on net basis. (PTI)

L&T Technology services selected to support Tenneco DRiVTM Ride performance division L&T Technology Services Limited has been selected to provide engineering services for Tenneco’s DRiV original equipment (OE) Ride Control business group. LTTS will set-up a HUB Development Center to provide DRiV with additional engineering capacity in conventional damper and component development. The HUB Development Center will also provide a hybrid, unified engineering business model for supporting established domains such as mechanical, product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital engineering.

Market outlook "The resistance level for the Nifty is at the 11300-11350 zone. Until those levels are crossed on a closing basis, the index continues to remain bearish. The risk reward at this point in time is favourable as traders could strategize short positions for a target of 10750 and a stop loss around the 11350 level," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank down 0.78% The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday approved the formation of a three-member committee of directors to temporarily run the struggling Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd after shareholders voted out seven directors, including managing director and chief executive S. Sundar.

RIL up 0.38% Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, the retail business of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has received ₹7,500 crore from tech investor Silver Lake, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Monday, tracking positive cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened at 37,756.25, up 367.59 points or 0.98%, while Nifty advanced 90.60 points or 0.82% to open at 11,140.85. Tata Steel, rising over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Maruti and Bharti Airtel. TCS, HUL, Infosys and Nestle India were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:03 am, Sensex was at 37,867.21, up 478.85 points or 1.28%, while Nifty added 132.20 points or 1.20% at 11,182.45.

Market at close on Friday Indian shares on Friday bounced back after 6 straight days of losses, led by gains in index heavyweights Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank and RIL. The sentiment was also lifted by stronger Asian peers on hopes of US stimulus. Sensex settled at 37,388.66, up 835.06 points or 2.28%, while Nifty climbed 244.70 points or 2.26% to end at 11,050. Market capitalisation of BSE listed firms increased to ₹152.28 trillion from ₹148.76 trillion.

Chinese stocks underpin Asia Chinese stocks drove Asian markets higher on Monday, though sentiment was still cautious ahead of a US Presidential debate and as a spike in new coronavirus cases undermined global economic recovery hopes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.5% to 550.47, but still within striking distance of a two-month low of 543.66 hit last week. At 8:40 am (IST), China's Shanghai Composite index was a little changed while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.72%. Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.66%. Australia's ASX 200 was a little changed. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.54%.