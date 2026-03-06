Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 points, Nifty 50 falls 0.6% amid escalating US-Iran war; Asian shares decline

Sensex, Nifty Live Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, start Friday’s session on a weaker note, mirroring subdued global market sentiment as the continuing US-Israel-Iran conflict dampens investors’ appetite for risk.

Both the Nifty and Sensex gained around 1.1% on Thursday, staging a partial recovery after the sharp selloff earlier in the week triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East. While the previous session showed some signs of stabilisation, the conflict entering its sixth day has continued to keep crude oil prices elevated, heightening near-term inflation worries and investor caution.

In the previous trading session on Thursday, the Indian stock market had ended in positive territory as investors engaged in short-covering following three consecutive sessions of steep declines. The recovery helped the benchmark Nifty 50 move back above the 24,700 level.

The BSE Sensex climbed 899.71 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 80,015.90. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 advanced 285.40 points, or 1.17%, to close at 24,765.90.

Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel and warned that Americans could be targeted “wherever they are” following a U.S. strike on a vessel located well beyond the primary conflict zone.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington could have a say in determining Iran’s future leadership, as American and Israeli fighter jets continued conducting strikes across the region.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the geopolitical escalation. Brent crude surged nearly 5% on Thursday to hit a 20-month high of $86.28 per barrel and was trading at $84.2 as of 8:10 a.m. IST.

Asian shares today

Asian equities declined on Friday, placing regional markets on course for their steepest weekly drop in six years, as the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and fresh Iranian strikes triggered a broad risk-off mood among investors. Oil prices, however, moved lower.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 1.1% on Friday, extending its losses to about 7.5% since the conflict began. In the bond market, US Treasuries held on to this week’s declines, while the dollar weakened slightly but remained on track for its strongest weekly performance since 2024. S&P 500 futures were largely unchanged as of 10:21 a.m. Tokyo time.

Across regional markets, Japan’s Topix dropped 0.8%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1%, and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Euro Stoxx 50 futures were trading 0.6% higher.

