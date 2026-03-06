Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 points, Nifty 50 falls 0.6% amid escalating US-Iran war; Asian shares decline

Sensex, Nifty Live Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, start Friday’s session on a weaker note, mirroring subdued global market sentiment as the continuing US-Israel-Iran conflict dampens investors’ appetite for risk.
Both the Nifty and Sensex gained around 1.1% on Thursday, staging a partial recovery after the sharp selloff earlier in the week triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East. While the previous session showed some signs of stabilisation, the conflict entering its sixth day has continued to keep crude oil prices elevated, heightening near-term inflation worries and investor caution.
In the previous trading session on Thursday, the Indian stock market had ended in positive territory as investors engaged in short-covering following three consecutive sessions of steep declines. The recovery helped the benchmark Nifty 50 move back above the 24,700 level.
The BSE Sensex climbed 899.71 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 80,015.90. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 advanced 285.40 points, or 1.17%, to close at 24,765.90.
Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel and warned that Americans could be targeted “wherever they are” following a U.S. strike on a vessel located well beyond the primary conflict zone.
At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington could have a say in determining Iran’s future leadership, as American and Israeli fighter jets continued conducting strikes across the region.
Oil markets reacted sharply to the geopolitical escalation. Brent crude surged nearly 5% on Thursday to hit a 20-month high of $86.28 per barrel and was trading at $84.2 as of 8:10 a.m. IST.
Asian equities declined on Friday, placing regional markets on course for their steepest weekly drop in six years, as the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and fresh Iranian strikes triggered a broad risk-off mood among investors. Oil prices, however, moved lower.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 1.1% on Friday, extending its losses to about 7.5% since the conflict began. In the bond market, US Treasuries held on to this week’s declines, while the dollar weakened slightly but remained on track for its strongest weekly performance since 2024. S&P 500 futures were largely unchanged as of 10:21 a.m. Tokyo time.
Across regional markets, Japan’s Topix dropped 0.8%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1%, and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%.
Meanwhile, Euro Stoxx 50 futures were trading 0.6% higher.
Catch live updates on the Indian stock markets here
Stock Market LIVE: IT stocks jumped on Friday, March 6 in an otherwise falling markets. The Nifty IT index jumped almost 2% as against a 0.6% fall in benchmark Nifty.
Indian stock markets were trading on a weak note, mirroring subdued global market sentiment as the continuing US-Israel-Iran conflict dampens investors’ appetite for risk. Sensex fell over 500 points while Nifty was trading around 24,650.
Among stocks, Persistent Systems was the top gainer, up 3% followed by Mphasis, which added 2%. Meanwhile, Coforge, Oracle, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Wipro, and TCS advanced over 1% each. Infosys was also up 0.8%
At 9:17 am, Sensex was down 551 points or 0.69% at 79,464.77 while Nifty was down 160 points 0r 0.6% at 24,605.60.
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 index formed a bullish candlestick pattern with shadows in either direction, signaling pullback from an oversold territory after recent sharp decline.
“A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with a gap up opening. Technically, this market action indicates a formation of a bullish candle pattern like ‘morning star’ - not a classical one. Formation of such a pattern after a reasonable down trend or at the supports indicates possible bottom reversal pattern,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the sharp downward correction in the market seems to have reversed on the upside with the formation of short-term bottom reversal pattern on Thursday.
“Further sustainable upmove from here could pull Nifty 50 towards the next resistance of 25,000 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 24,500,” Shetti said.
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex formed a bullish candle on daily charts, indicating that a pullback formation is likely to continue in the near future.
“For traders, 79,500 and 79,200 would act as key support zones. Above these levels, Sensex could continue its positive momentum up to 80,500 - 80,700. On the flip side, below 79,200, the sentiment could change. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Stock Market LIVE: Gold prices steadied after losing more than 1% in the previous session. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $5,093.63 an ounce, while silver price rose 0.3% to $82.47 an ounce.
Stock Market LIVE: Crude oil prices were headed for the biggest weekly surge since 2022 as the war in the Middle East disrupted supplies. Brent crude oil price fell 0.50% to $81.02 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 0.54% to $76.75.
Stock Market LIVE: Iran has intensified attacks throughout the Gulf in retaliation for US and Israeli operations that killed its supreme leader last weekend. In the latest development, an Iranian missile strike ignited a fire at Bahrain’s state-operated oil refinery on Thursday, which was subsequently extinguished.
Stock Market LIVE: US stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Middle East conflict entered its sixth day, pushing oil prices higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 784.67, or 1.61%, to 47,954.74, while the S&P 500 fell 0.56%, to 6,830.71. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.26% lower at 22,748.99.
Nvidia stock price rose 0.16%, AMD shares fell 1.3%, Microsoft share price gained 1.35%, Amazon stock price added 0.98%, while Apple shares dropped 0.85%. Tesla stock price eased 0.09, Southwest Airlines shares plunged 6.9%, Chevron stock price gained 3.9% and Broadcom share price rallied 4.8%.
Stock Market LIVE: Early signals from Gift Nifty also pointed to a soft opening for domestic equities. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,621 mark, indicating a discount of about 233 points compared with the previous close of Nifty futures.
