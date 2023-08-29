Stock Market Live updates: Indian share market opened positive as both Asian markets and US stocks recorded gains. Investors are keenly awaiting crucial economic figures set to be released this week, which will likely influence market trends. On Monday, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reversed a two-day decline, closing in the green. This positive momentum came in the wake of China's recent measures to invigorate its market.
Share Market Live updates: Sensex up 100 points; Nifty above 19,300; RIL dips; Sun Pharma gains
Sensex Live updates: Markets open higher tracking global cues; Zomato, RIL in focus
Sensex Live updates: Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 82.59 against the US dollar
Sensex Live updates: Sensex flat in pre-open; auto stocks best gainers
Share Market Live updates: Jio Fin to enter insurance, plans global tie-ups
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) is set to launch a slew of insurance products, possibly in partnership with global companies, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday. (Read more)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Share Market Live updates: Gold prices rise amid weakening US Dollar and Treasury yields
Gold prices witnessed an upswing on Tuesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields pulled back from their recent peaks. This shift comes in anticipation of key U.S. economic data on inflation and employment slated for release this week, which may influence future interest rate decisions.
Spot gold had climbed 0.1% to reach $1,921.69 per ounce, marking its highest jump since August 10 as noted on Monday. US gold futures also ascended by 0.1%, settling at $1,949.30. Meanwhile, the US dollar's strength waned when measured against other major currencies. Moreover, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have receded from their highest point since 2007, recorded last week.
Share Market Live | Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher on markets
"Nifty, witnessing a decent pullback near the previous day's low level, which is around the 19,230 zone, closed above the 19,300 zone for the day and has now consolidated in the range of the 19,200 to 19,400 zone for quite some time. As said earlier, a decisive move past the 19,400 levels would once again strengthen the trend and carry on the momentum to the upside. On the downside, support is at around 19,200 to 19,230, and a decisive breach below that would turn the bias weak."
Share Market Live | Oil holds close to $80 as market awaits demand signals
Oil prices remained stable, hovering around $80 a barrel as traders are on the lookout for indications about the future demand for crude, particularly from major consumers like the US and China.
West Texas Intermediate has been trading around the $80 mark, recording a 1.5% increase over the previous three days, its most extended upward streak since the end of July.
Share Market Live | Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Sun Pharma, ONGC, LTI
Besides Zomato, Sun Pharma, ONGC, LTI Mindtree, Adani group companies, and SJVN, Reliance group shares will also be in focus after it made several key announcements on Monday on succession plan, and its telecom, financial services and insurance businesses
Share Market Live: Asian markets surge amid positive US equities performance
Following an uptick in US equities, most Asian stocks experienced a boost, as traders keenly anticipate a slew of economic data in the coming days that could hint at future global central bank policies.
Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia were in the green but shares in mainland China opened with a dip and quickly transitioned to gains. Meanwhile, US futures remained stable after the S&P 500 recorded its first consecutive increase this August.
