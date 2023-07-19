Indian benchmark indices were at all-time highs on Wednesday tracking positive cues. Sensex crossed 67,000 mark, while Nifty was above the 19,800 level. ADB maintained its economic growth forecast for India at 6.4% for the current fiscal. Stocks rallied in most Asian markets tracking US amid better-than-expected quarterly results.
The stock listed at ₹109.50 per share, 21.67% higher than the issue price of ₹90 on the BSE SME exchange.
Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hero MotoCorp, IRCON International and Torrent Power.
Fot intraday trading strategy she believes the upside near term target for Nifty is maintained at around 19,900 - 20,000 levels in the coming days with major support intact near 19,300 levels, as said earlier.
The support for the day, she said, for Nifty is seen at 19,600 - 19,550 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,900-19,950 levels.
For Bank Nifty, Parekh noted that the index continued with the strong move to touch the 45,900 zone but fizzled out to some extent to end near the 45,400 levels.
The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday maintained its economic growth forecast for India at 6.4% for the current fiscal year and 6.7% for the subsequent one. The ADB stated that robust domestic demand would persist in supporting the region's recovery.
As per the updated Asian Development Outlook by the ADB, inflation is projected to keep falling, nearing the levels before the pandemic as fuel and food prices decrease. It predicts a 3.6% inflation rate for developing Asian economies this year, and a further drop to 3.4% in 2024.
Vedanta Group has tied up with technology and equity partners for its semiconductor fab project and with Innolux for its display fab unit, Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director of Vedanta Semiconductors and Display.
Besides the top ten companies to watch out today, L&T Finance Holdings, Bank of Maharashtra, Hatsun Agro Products, Finolex Industries, Can Fin Homes, Century Textiles and Industries, Alok Industries, Mastek, Tata Communications, Tata Coffee will be in focus as they report June quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Asian equity markets witnessed an upward trend as stocks followed the rally from the US market, while the New Zealand dollar appreciated due to moderating inflation.
Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Australia saw a rise in stocks at the opening of the trading session. However, futures for Hong Kong stocks showed a downward trend, while those for the US remained largely stable.
