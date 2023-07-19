Hello User
Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 19,800; IndusInd Bank, NTPC gain

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

Sensex Today Live | Share Market updates: Indices were at record high on Wednesday. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra were the best gainers, while Maruti, and TCS lagged

Markets closed at record highs on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmark indices were at all-time highs on Wednesday tracking positive cues. Sensex crossed 67,000 mark, while Nifty was above the 19,800 level. ADB maintained its economic growth forecast for India at 6.4% for the current fiscal. Stocks rallied in most Asian markets tracking US amid better-than-expected quarterly results.

19 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Stock Market Live: AccelerateBS India shares locked at 5% upper circuit post stellar debut

The stock listed at 109.50 per share, 21.67% higher than the issue price of 90 on the BSE SME exchange.

NSE
19 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Stock Market Live: All sectoral indices in the green, barring auto; 

NSE
19 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Stock Market Live: Indusind Bank hits 52-week high, soars 2% as net profit rose 32.5% in Q1

19 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Stock Market Live: Polycab India share price hits 52-week high, gains 4% on robust Q1 results

19 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Stock Market Live: Nifty at all-time high, tops 19,800; Infy, Asian Paints top gainers

NSE
19 Jul 2023, 09:26 AM IST Stock Market Live: Sensex opens at record high; IndusInd bank, NTPC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra were the major gainers

BSE
19 Jul 2023, 09:13 AM IST Stock Market Live: Rupee opens 7 paise lower at 82.10 against the US dollar

19 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Stock Market Live: Sensex flat to negative at pre-open; banks, IT shares in focus

19 Jul 2023, 08:56 AM IST Stock Market Live: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommends three stocks to buy today

 Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hero MotoCorp, IRCON International and Torrent Power.

Fot intraday trading strategy she believes the upside near term target for Nifty is maintained at around 19,900 - 20,000 levels in the coming days with major support intact near 19,300 levels, as said earlier.

The support for the day, she said, for Nifty is seen at 19,600 - 19,550 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,900-19,950 levels.

For Bank Nifty, Parekh noted that the index continued with the strong move to touch the 45,900 zone but fizzled out to some extent to end near the 45,400 levels.   

19 Jul 2023, 08:42 AM IST Share Market Live: ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday maintained its economic growth forecast for India at 6.4% for the current fiscal year and 6.7% for the subsequent one. The ADB stated that robust domestic demand would persist in supporting the region's recovery.

As per the updated Asian Development Outlook by the ADB, inflation is projected to keep falling, nearing the levels before the pandemic as fuel and food prices decrease. It predicts a 3.6% inflation rate for developing Asian economies this year, and a further drop to 3.4% in 2024.

19 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST Share Market Live: Vedanta gets partners for display, chip fab projects

Vedanta Group has tied up with technology and equity partners for its semiconductor fab project and with Innolux for its display fab unit, Akarsh Hebbar, global managing director of Vedanta Semiconductors and Display.

19 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST Share Market Live: Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Adani Transmission, Vedanta, L&T Tech Services, ICICI Lombard

Besides the top ten companies to watch out today, L&T Finance Holdings, Bank of Maharashtra, Hatsun Agro Products, Finolex Industries, Can Fin Homes, Century Textiles and Industries, Alok Industries, Mastek, Tata Communications, Tata Coffee will be in focus as they report June quarter earnings on Wednesday.

19 Jul 2023, 07:49 AM IST Stock Market Live: Asian stocks positive tracking Wall Street on better-than-expected quarterly results

Asian equity markets witnessed an upward trend as stocks followed the rally from the US market, while the New Zealand dollar appreciated due to moderating inflation.

Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Australia saw a rise in stocks at the opening of the trading session. However, futures for Hong Kong stocks showed a downward trend, while those for the US remained largely stable.

