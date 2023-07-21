Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Indices slip at pre-open; Infy in focus

After a record high closing on Thursday, benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, may open flat to lower on Friday with Gift Nifty trading little changed. HUL, Infosys, M&M, IndusInd Bank will be in focus today. Asian stocks declined as US tech shares, specifically Tesla and Netflix, took a hit following their earnings reports.
Market Today Live: Indian Rupee falls 3 paise to open at 82.01 against the US dollar
Market Today Live: Sensex slumps in preopening session tracking weak Asia markets; Infy in focus
Sensex Today Live: Chandra moves to raise Dish TV stake
Media mogul Subhash Chandra is in talks with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. (ARC) to buy back his family’s shares in Dish TV India Ltd, marking another twist in the two-year-old battle between the minority investor and the promoter for control of India’s third-largest satellite TV operator. (Read more)
Sensex Today Live: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, on markets today
Nifty Outlook: "Nifty produced a strong positive candle almost touching the psychological zone of 20,000 level continuing with the upward journey to gain almost 1,300 points in the last one month. The chances of some breather with profit booking after the long bull run cannot be ruled out with near term support being placed near 19,600 to 19,650 zone." Support for Nifty is placed at 19,850 levels while the resistance is seen at 20,100.
"Bank Nifty has indicated a strong close breaching above the crucial resistance zone of 46900 levels to strengthen the bias further and can expect for next targets of 47,000 to 47,500 in the coming days as mentioned earlier. The major frontline banking stocks like Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank are well placed with positive bias to pull the index to new heights." Bank Nifty range is seen at 45,900 to 46,700 levels.
Sensex Today Live: Infosys may see gap-down opening as revenue growth guidance cut; ADR ends down 8.4%
Infosys shares may see a gap down opening on Indian stock markets as the company has cut its revenue growth guidance to 1-3.5%. Following the disappointing guidance, Infosys ADR, listed on NYSE, ended down 8.4% at $16.22.
INFOSYS
Sensex Today Live: JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance, Hindustan Zinc, Ashok Leyland among companies that will announce results
JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, Ashok Leyland, CreditAccess Grameen, Atul, Glenmark Life Sciences, PNB Gilts, 20 Microns, UltraTech Cement, Tejas Networks, and Ramkrishna Forgings are some of the companies that will declare their earnings today
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HUL, L&T, IndusInd Bank, M&M, IndiaMart
Infosys, HUL, L&T, IndusInd Bank, M&M, IndiaMart, Persistent Systems, HAL, Jindal Stainless, and Union Bank of India are among the stocks that are likely to be in news on Friday.
Sensex Today Live: Asian shares decline as US tech giants falter
Asian stocks declined on Friday as US tech shares, specifically Tesla and Netflix, took a hit following their earnings reports. The dollar and Treasury yields maintained their gains in anticipation of a potentially eventful week, which might signal the end of the US tightening cycle.
Early Friday, Japan's inflation rate remained above the central bank's 2% target for the 15th consecutive month in June, with gains aligning with the median market prediction. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped by 0.5%, steering towards a weekly loss of 1.8%. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei saw a decrease of 0.3%.
