Sensex Today | Share Market Live updates: Indices flat at open amid mixed cues; Reliance, Dr Reddy's in focus

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:16 AM IST

Sensex Today Live | Share Market updates: Benchmark indices are likely to see a muted start on Thursday with Gifty Nifty a tad lower and Asian equities mixed. Reliance, Federal Bank, Can Fin Homes and Dr Reddy's are in focus