Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian indices up

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Madhumita Sen Choudhury

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Trends on Gift Nifty indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices. Asian markets traded higher, while US stock indices settled lower overnight 

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Add-Shop ERetail , Athena Constructions Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, Tarai Foods Ltd, and VAS Infrastructure will announce Quarter 4 Results today. (Image: Pixabay)

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Domestic benchmark equity indices, Senex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Friday tracking Gift Nifty.

On Thursday, Indian indices ended sharply lower amid monthly F&O expiry, extending losses for the fifth session in a row. The Sensex plunged 617.30 points to close at 73,885.60, while the Nifty 50 settled 216.05 points, or 0.95%, lower at 22,488.65.

Asian stocks climbed on Friday, as the latest round of US economic data indicated a slowing momentum, strengthening the argument for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year.

Australian and Japanese shares saw gains, while equity futures in Hong Kong pointed to an early rise. Conversely, US share contracts slipped after Dell Technologies Inc. experienced a post-market decline due to an underwhelming revenue increase. The Golden Dragon Index, which tracks Chinese stocks listed on the Nasdaq, rose over 1% on Thursday.

Wall Street traders saw stocks decline on Friday after the latest round of economic data signaled a slowdown in momentum.

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,230. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%. 

 

31 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sensex Today Live: US dollar under pressure as GDP revision sparks rate cut speculation

The dollar was recovering against peer currencies on Friday after a downward revision to U.S. GDP for the first quarter suggested potential for rate cuts this year, while investors awaited upcoming inflation data.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, consolidated around 104.82 after dipping as low as 104.63 overnight.

Official data released overnight showed the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.3% from January through March, down from the advance estimate of 1.6% due to downward revisions to consumer spending.

31 May 2024, 07:50 AM IST Sensex Today Live: Asian markets climb on hopes of Fed rate cuts; US indices settle lower

Asian stocks climbed on Friday, as the latest round of US economic data indicated a slowing momentum, strengthening the argument for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year.

Australian and Japanese shares saw gains, while equity futures in Hong Kong pointed to an early rise. 

Wall Street traders sent stocks down on Friday after the latest round of economic data signaled a slowdown in momentum.

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,230. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%.

