Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indices in the red at pre-open

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Benchmark indices snapped five straight days of gains on Tuesday, with the Sensex down 199 points at 73,129, and the Nifty 50 down 65 points to 22,032 at close.
The broader indices also fell, with the BSE Midcap index shedding 0.31% and the BSE Smallcap index 0.43%.
Equities in Asia traded mixed and Treasuries cooled on Wednesday after a selloff in US stocks and bonds as investors reined in bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.
US stocks ended lower on Tuesday after mixed earnings from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs pressured banks, and as sell-offs in Boeing and Apple weighed on the S&P 500.
Oil declined as the drag from a stronger US dollar and broader risk-off tone offset concerns over escalating Middle East tensions, including continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Sensex Today Live: Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 83.11 per dollar against the previous close of 83.07.
Sensex Today Live: L&T Technology Services net profit up 6.6% in Q3
The company reported net profit of ₹336.2 crore for the December quarter, up 6.6% from a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 1.5% sequentially to ₹2,421.8 crore.
Sensex Today Live: Piramal Pharma stock in focus
Piramal Critical Care, a division of Piramal Pharma, announced the launch of a new concentration of zinc sulfate injection in the US market. The launch will allow PCC to expand its existing zinc sulfate injection product line and overall generics injectables portfolio.
Sensex Today Live: Oil prices fall as stronger dollar offsets Red Sea disruptions risks
Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a stronger US dollar limited demand for dollar-denominated crude, though the rising risks of supply disruptions amid the intensifying conflict in the Red Sea curbed the losses.
Sensex Today Live: China Q4 GDP slightly misses estimates; grows 5.2%
China's economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations slightly but still ensuring Beijing met its annual growth target despite a shaky start to the year.
For the full-year 2023, the economy grew 5.2%, data from the National Bureau of Statistics data showed, partly helped by the previous year's low-base effect which was marked by covid lockdowns. Analysts had forecast 5.2% growth.
Sensex Today Live: HDFC Bank clocks 2.5% net-profit growth in Q3
India’s largest private sector lender registered a 2.5% sequential growth in net profit at ₹16,372.54 crore for the December quarter, partly affected by higher bad loan provisions. Net interest income grew by 4% sequentially to ₹28,471 crore during the quarter.
Sensex Today Live: GIFT Nifty signals negative start
The GIFT Nifty was trading down 171 points or 0.78% at 21,855, signalling a negative start for Dalal Street.
Sensex Today Live: Asia stocks mixed; attention turns to China data
Benchmarks in South Korea fell while those for Japan opened higher, helped along by a weaker yen. Australian shares were little changed and Hong Kong equity futures fell. Contracts for US equities edged lower in Asia trading.
A raft of top-tier Chinese economic indicators for December, culminating in Q4 and 2023 GDP, takes centre stage in Asia on Wednesday, with global markets under heavy selling pressure from a sharp rise in the dollar and US bond yields.
