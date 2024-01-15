Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HCLTech, Tata Consumer, Lupin
Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday’s trading session.
Adani Enterprises: Adani New Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary, has won a contract from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to set up electrolyser-manufacturing capacity of 198.5 MW a year under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Scheme (Tranche-I).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started