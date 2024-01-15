Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HCLTech, Tata Consumer, Lupin

Adani Enterprises: Adani New Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary, has won a contract from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to set up electrolyser-manufacturing capacity of 198.5 MW a year under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Scheme (Tranche-I).

Wipro: The company reported revenue IT services of ₹22,150.8 crore for the December quarter, down 1.09% from the previous quarter. Revenue in dollar terms fell 2.1% sequentially to $2,656.1 million (1.7% in constant-currency terms).

HCL Technologies: The company clocked 13.5% sequential growth in profit at ₹4,350 crore in the December quarter, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue grew 6.7% sequentially to ₹28,446 crore (6% in constant-currency terms).

Tata Consumer Products: The company has signed agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Capital Foods for ₹5,100 crore and Organic India for ₹1,900 crore.

Avenue Supermarts: Net profit rose 17.6% to ₹690.6 crore in the December quarter, while revenue grew 17.3%. Ebitda increased by 16%, while margin remained flat at 8.2%.

Lupin: The company has received USFDA approval for propranolol hydrochloride extended-release capsules that are used to treat hypertension, migraines and anginas. The drug will be manufactured in the company's Pithampur facility. It had sales of $71 million in the US from January to November 2023.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: the company has won a ₹15,000 crore contract from NLC India for an EPC package for the 3x800 MW NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project (NTTPP) in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Just Dial: The company recorded a 22.3% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹92 crore in the December quarter. Revenue from operations rose 19.7% to ₹265 crore.

Vikas Lifecare: Its subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has accomplished the incorporation of IGL Genesis Technologies, a joint venture with Indraprastha Gas (IGL).

INDRAPRASTHA GAS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!