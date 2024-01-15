Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HCLTech, Tata Consumer, Lupin

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HCLTech, Tata Consumer, Lupin

Zaheer Merchant

  • Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday’s trading session.

Tata Consumer has signed agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Capital Foods for 5,100 crore and Organic India for 1,900 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Enterprises: Adani New Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary, has won a contract from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to set up electrolyser-manufacturing capacity of 198.5 MW a year under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Scheme (Tranche-I).

Wipro: The company reported revenue IT services of 22,150.8 crore for the December quarter, down 1.09% from the previous quarter. Revenue in dollar terms fell 2.1% sequentially to $2,656.1 million (1.7% in constant-currency terms).

HCL Technologies: The company clocked 13.5% sequential growth in profit at 4,350 crore in the December quarter, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue grew 6.7% sequentially to 28,446 crore (6% in constant-currency terms).

Tata Consumer Products: The company has signed agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Capital Foods for 5,100 crore and Organic India for 1,900 crore.

Avenue Supermarts: Net profit rose 17.6% to 690.6 crore in the December quarter, while revenue grew 17.3%. Ebitda increased by 16%, while margin remained flat at 8.2%.

Lupin: The company has received USFDA approval for propranolol hydrochloride extended-release capsules that are used to treat hypertension, migraines and anginas. The drug will be manufactured in the company's Pithampur facility. It had sales of $71 million in the US from January to November 2023.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: the company has won a 15,000 crore contract from NLC India for an EPC package for the 3x800 MW NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project (NTTPP) in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Just Dial: The company recorded a 22.3% year-on-year growth in net profit at 92 crore in the December quarter. Revenue from operations rose 19.7% to 265 crore.

Vikas Lifecare: Its subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has accomplished the incorporation of IGL Genesis Technologies, a joint venture with Indraprastha Gas (IGL).

