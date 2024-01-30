Stocks to Watch: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Marico
Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Tuesday’s trading session.
ITC: The company recorded 10.75% growth in standalone net profit at ₹5,572 crore for the December quarter despite weak operating numbers, thanks to more other income and a lower tax cost. Standalone revenue from operations increased by 1.6% to ₹16,483.3 crore, driven by the cigarette and FMCG segments.
