Stocks to Watch: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Marico

 Zaheer Merchant

Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Tuesday’s trading session.

Bajaj Finance registered 22% growth in consolidated net profit at ₹3,639 crore in the December quarter despite higher loan losses and provisions.
Bajaj Finance registered 22% growth in consolidated net profit at 3,639 crore in the December quarter despite higher loan losses and provisions.

ITC: The company recorded 10.75% growth in standalone net profit at 5,572 crore for the December quarter despite weak operating numbers, thanks to more other income and a lower tax cost. Standalone revenue from operations increased by 1.6% to 16,483.3 crore, driven by the cigarette and FMCG segments.

Bajaj Finance: The company registered 22% growth in consolidated net profit at 3,639 crore in the December quarter despite higher loan losses and provisions. Net interest income during the quarter increased by 29% from a year ago to 7,655 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator posted a net loss of 6,986 crore for the December quarter, against a loss of 8,738 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue fell 0.4% sequentially to 10,673.1 crore.

Mahindra Logistics: The company reported a net loss of 16.4 crore from 15.5 crore last year. Revenue was up 5.1% at 1,397.2 crore, Ebitda was down 17.1% to 52.2 crore, and margin dropped to 3.7% from 4.7% last year.

Petronet LNG: The company recorded consolidated net profit of 1,213 crore for the December quarter, up 41.7% from the previous quarter, backed by healthy operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew by 17.7% sequentially to 14,747.2 crore during the quarter.

Havells India: The executive committee has approved an investment of up to $20 million in Havels International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Delaware. The funds will be used to leverage new growth opportunities in the US.

Marico: The FMCG company reported consolidated net profit at 386 crore for the December quarter, up nearly 16% from a year ago despite a lower topline. Consolidated revenue from operations fell nearly 2% to 2,422 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: The company posted a consolidated net loss of 2,377.6 crore for the December quarter, against a profit of 3,545.4 crore a year ago, thanks to an exceptional loss of 3,539.8 crore from its investments in alternative investment funds. Revenue from operations fell by nearly 12% yoy to 2,476 crore.

Newgen Software: Its wholly owned subsidiary has been awarded a project for digital product development, operational support and related services to support digitisation in Singapore. The aggregate value of the seven-year agreement is nearly 97 crore.

Published: 30 Jan 2024, 07:09 AM IST
