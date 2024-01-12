Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Benchmark equity indices may open higher on Friday tracking Gift Nifty. The Street will eye key earnings and macroeconomic data like IIP and CPI today. On Thursday, Sensex rose 63.47 points to settle at 71,721.18. Nifty gained 28.50 points to end at 21,647.20.
Asian markets traded mixed, while US stock indices ended lower overnight as mixed economic data and Fed officials' comments led investors to scale back expectations for the timing and size of any rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve this year. Japanese stocks opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous day's session. Australian shares and Hong Kong equity futures fell. US futures were little changed after the S&P 500 ended Thursday flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed 0.2% higher overnight.
The US consumer price index rose 0.3% last month after nudging up 0.1% in November, while jobless claim applications fell to 202,000 for the week ended 6 January, down by 1,000 from the previous week.
Oil prices rose as the US and its allies launched airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, stepping up retaliation for attacks on ships in the Red Sea. While Brent rose as much 2% to near $79 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate was close to $74.
US consumer prices increased more than expected in December. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% last month after nudging up 0.1% in November, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday. In the 12 months through December, the CPI rose 3.4%.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in nearly three months last week. Jobless claim applications fell to 202,000 for the week ended 6 January, down by 1,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported.
China’s consumer prices fell for a third straight month in December, a sign of weak domestic demand that’s leading economists to call for more stimulus. The country’s consumer price index fell 0.3%. The producer price index, which measures factory-gate prices, fell 2.7% on-year. (Bloomberg)
Equity markets in Asia were mixed Friday as traders digested conflicting signals in US inflation data. Japanese stocks opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous day's session. Australian shares and Hong Kong equity futures fell. US futures were little changed after the S&P 500 ended Thursday flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed 0.2% higher overnight.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!