Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty opened higher on Tuesday tracking Asian stock markets which recorded gains in line with the rise in Wall Street shares. Sensex surge 550 points, while Nifty was near 21,700 level.
Asian stock markets showed some signs of resilience with most indices recording gains on the heels of a tech-driven surge on Wall Street. Investors across the globe are keenly awaiting the US inflation data, a critical factor that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate adjustments. Oil held the largest drop in about a month on signs of a weaker physical market, including a deep pricing cut by Opec leader Saudi Arabia. Gold prices picked up on Tuesday from a three-week low, helped by a pullback in the dollar.
Foreign institutional investors net bought Indian shares worth ₹160.30 million on Monday, while domestic investors purchased a net ₹1.56 billion of shares. Monthly FPI buying in Indian equities hit a record in December.
Investors are focussing on key economic indicators like retail inflation and factory production data as well as corporate earnings of IT majors TCS, Infosys and Wipro later this week.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the largest private port operator in India, entered the bond market for the first time in over two years on Monday, with the issue garnering strong demand. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services raised target price on Adani Ports shares as it believes the company is well positioned to surpass volume guidance of FY24.
The company has signed two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the Tamil Nadu government to invest over ₹3,400 crore in the state over the next 3-4 years.
The company's board has approved the proposal for buyback of up to 4,000,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹10,000 per share for a total consideration not exceeding ₹4,000 crore.
Zee Entertainment's shares plunged 10% in opening deals on Tuesday after reports suggested its proposed merger with Sony Group was likely to be called off.
Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Auto, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Motors, Cipla, BEML. Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Escorts, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, India Cements, Nalco, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are part of the F&O ban for Tuesday
Oil prices showed signs of stabilization following a decline in the previous session. This steadying of prices comes as markets balance concerns over tensions in the Middle East, demand uncertainties, and an increase in supply from OPEC.
Brent crude futures climbed 18 cents, or 0.2%, to reach $76.30 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a slight uptick, rising 6 cents, or 0.1%, to stand at $70.83 per barrel.
Bloomberg Index Services on Monday proposed including eligible Indian bonds in its emerging market local currency index from September, a move that could lead to billions of dollars of inflows into the country.
The proposal comes just a few months after JPMorgan said it would include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index from June. (Reuters)
Mutual funds may get to invest in companies traded in Gujarat’s Gift City exchanges beyond the normal cap that applies for their overseas investments. The move comes at a time the government is opening up the special economic zone for direct listing of Indian firms. (Read more)
"Nifty after the small pullback, once again witnessed a big bearish candle with heavy profit booking seen to erode the gains and has arrived near the crucial support zone of 21,500 levels with bias turning cautious. The next important support level would be near 21,350 levels of the lower band of the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart below which the bias and sentiment shall turn weak and with the result season beginning, we anticipate volatility and fluctuations in the market."
"Bank Nifty tanked heavily losing more than 700 points and closing near 47,450 levels with all the major frontline banking stocks shedding their gains. With the index eroding heavily, the bias has turned a little bit cautious with the next major support zone maintained near 46,300 levels," said Parekh.
Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — Hemisphere Properties, VETO Switch Gears, and Redington.
Indian stock indices may open flat tracking Gift Nifty that was trading at 21,692.5, down 9 points. Asian stock markets may offer some support as most indices recorded gains on the heels of a tech-driven surge on Wall Street.
Sensex and Nifty fell sharply on Monday amid volatile trade and as lacklustre business updates hinted at weak quarterly results. Sensex ended at 71,355.22, down 671 points and Nifty closed 0.9% lower at 21,513.
Asia's stock indices were mostly higher Tuesday after a tech-led surge on Wall Street. Investors await the next set of U.S inflation numbers due this week, which could hint at when the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains.
