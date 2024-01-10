Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Domestic equity markets are poised for a cautious opening on Wednesday amid mixed signals from global markets. Gift Nifty indicated a negative opening for the benchmark indices, trading around 21,577.5 down 25 points.
Stocks in Asia opened mixed after US benchmarks struggled, with shares rising in Japan. Stocks in Australia and South Korea edged lower. Wall Street drifted through a quiet day of mixed trading Tuesday, where most stocks fell but a handful of influential companies kept the losses in check.
Markets are focussing on the crucial US inflation report later in the week, which could shed light on the Federal Reserve's rate cut timing. Back home, investors are eyeing key economic indicators like retail inflation and factory production data as well as corporate earnings of IT majors TCS, Infosys and Wipro later this week.
On Tuesday, the Sensex ended slightly higher by 31 points at 71,386.21, while the Nifty 50 rose by 32 points to 21,544.85.
Sensex Today Live: The Indian rupee opened flat at 83.12 per US dollar against Tuesday’s close of 83.11
Indices higher in pre-opening session; Vedanta, Delta Corp in focus; Sensex up 100 points
Centre to take foot off capex pedal after FY25 budget
After an expected spurt in the next fiscal year, government capital expenditure (capex) may grow at a more sedate pace in the years ahead as the Centre sets its sights on fiscal consolidation, two people aware of the plans said.
The Union government may boost capex allocation by 25% to a record ₹12.5 trillion in 2024-25, Mint reported in November. However, the Centre is also keen to bring the fiscal deficit below the targeted 4.5% by 2025-26.(read more)
Oil prices extend gains after US crude stocks draw
On Wednesday, oil prices experienced a slight increase, continuing the upward trend from the previous day. This rise was influenced by industry data revealing a greater-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stocks last week. However, gains were limited due to a larger-than-forecast increase in product inventories.
Brent crude futures saw a 29-cent rise, or 0.4%, reaching $77.88 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $72.53 a barrel.
Stocks to Watch: M&M, Lupin, Delta Corp, PFC are among stocks that are likely to be in news today
M&M, Lupin, Delta Corp, PFC, Steel Strips Wheels, KIOCL are among stocks that are likely to be in news today.
Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Escorts, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, India Cements, Nalco, Piramal Enterprises, and SAIL are the stocks that are under F&O ban today.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty 50 has been hovering between a tight range for some time with bias maintained positive and, as said earlier, needs to breach the 21,700–21,750 zone decisively to indicate a fresh breakout for further upward move. At the same time, the 21,450 levels, where 20 DMA lies, are acting as a strong support zone as of now. With a break below 20 DMA, the next support is at the 21,250 level.
Bank Nifty also has the overall sentiment and bias intact and needs to breach the 48000–48200 zone decisively for a fresh further upside move, with currently 46300 levels maintained as a good support zone. However, the support for the day is seen at 70,900/21,400, while the resistance is seen at 71,800/21,700. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 46,800–47,800 levels.
Parekh recommends buy on DCX Systems Ltd at ₹351.05 with a stop loss of ₹340 and a target price of ₹375. Laurus Labs at ₹424.85 with a stop loss of ₹410 and a target price of ₹460. TD Power Systems Ltd at ₹282.55 with a stop loss of ₹275 and a target price of ₹300.
Moody's downgrades rating on senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Vedanta Resources' rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources to Ca from Caa3. The credit rating agency also downgraded the Corporate Family Rating of Vedanta Resources to Caa3 from Caa2.
Gold prices steady ahead of a key US inflation data
Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as investors refused to make big bets ahead of a key U.S. inflation print that could offer more clarity on when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,031.30 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,036.90 per ounce.
Asian stock mixed as Wall Street struggles overnight
Stocks in Asia opened mixed after US benchmarks struggled. Benchmark indexes rose in Japan, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average extending gains after hitting its highest in more than three decades. Investor optimism is returning to the country after its long battle with deflation. Stocks in Australia and South Korea edged lower while futures in Hong Kong pointed to declines. Wall Street drifted through a quiet day of mixed trading Tuesday, where most stocks fell but a handful of influential companies kept the losses in check.
