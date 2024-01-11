 Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty signals flat to positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian shares gain | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty signals flat to positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian shares gain

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Madhumita Sen Choudhury

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty indicated a flat to positive start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares rose tracking Wall Street gains. Investors will eye results from major IT companies TCS and Infosys later today

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates. Markets eye key earnings from TCS and Infosys, as well as economic data like CPI and IIP. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe (INDIA)Premium
Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a flat to positive note on Thursday. Investors await the release of Q3 results from major IT companies TCS and Infosys later today, marking the beginning of the earnings season for the December quarter. On Wednesday, the Sensex closed 272 points higher at 71,657.71 while the Nifty rose 0.34% to settle at 21,618.70.

Asian stock markets saw an uptick, following the trend in US stocks as investors awaited inflation data set to be released on Thursday. Bitcoin surged following the U.S. regulators' approval of exchange-traded funds linked to the cryptocurrency. Stock markets in Australia and Japan saw positive movements, with Tokyo's indices moving towards matching the three-decade highs recorded in the previous session.

US stock indices edged higher on Wednesday ahead of the inflation data that could provide clues on whether the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year.

11 Jan 2024, 08:45:19 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Spicejet, Nuvama Wealth, Polycab, Kalyani Steels

TCS, Infosys, Spicejet, Nuvama Wealth, Polycab, Kalyani Steels are some of the stocks to watch today Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Escorts, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, India Cements, Indus Towers, Nalco, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, SAIL, and ZEEL are part of the F&O ban for Thursday.

11 Jan 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Bitcoin price rises above $47,000 after US SEC approves ETFs

Bitcoin prices scaled above $47,000 for a brief period, witnessing a muted response to US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of exchange-traded funds (ETF) that invest directly in the token.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded 1.8% higher at $46,728 following the decision. Other cryptocurrencies also gained, with Ether, the second largest token, gaining 17% to $2,590.

11 Jan 2024, 08:19:06 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Gold prices edge higher amid a softer dollar

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar ahead of a consumer inflation report due later in the day that could shed some light on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,028.19 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,032.80. 

11 Jan 2024, 08:03:09 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: Crude oil prices climb amid rise in tensions in Middle East

Oil prices were higher in Asian trading amid rising tensions in the Middle East against a surprise build in US crude stockpiles that pushed oil benchmarks down about 80 cents in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.28%, to reach $71.57 a barrel. Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $77.01 a barrel.

11 Jan 2024, 07:50:32 AM IST

Sensex Today Live: US regulator approves bitcoin ETFs in watershed for crypto market

The US securities regulator on Wednesday approved the first listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin, its Chair Gary Gensler said, in a watershed for the world's largest cryptocurrency and the broader crypto industry.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 applications, including from BlackRock, Ark Investments/21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco and VanEck, among others, according to a notice on its website. Some products are expected to begin trading as early as Thursday, kicking off a fierce competition for market share. (Reuters)

11 Jan 2024, 07:39:18 AM IST

Sensex Today Live : Asian stocks rally tracking US shares ahead of key US inflation data

Asian stock markets saw an uptick, following the trend in US stocks as investors awaited inflation data set to be released on Thursday. Bitcoin surged following the U.S. regulators' approval of exchange-traded funds linked to the cryptocurrency.

Stock markets in Australia and Japan saw positive movements, with Tokyo's indexes moving towards matching the three-decade highs recorded in the previous session. 

US stock indices edged higher on Wednesday ahead of the inflation data that could provide clues on whether the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year.

