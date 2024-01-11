LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty signals flat to positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian shares gain

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2024, 08:45 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty indicated a flat to positive start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares rose tracking Wall Street gains. Investors will eye results from major IT companies TCS and Infosys later today