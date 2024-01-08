Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian stock indices are expected to open flat on Monday as indicated by trends in Gift Nifty. The markets are likely to be significantly influenced by the upcoming quarterly earnings from major IT companies like TCS and Infosys, as well as global market trends. Markets will also closely watch for macroeconomic data such as inflation figures for December and industrial production data for November, which are due post-market hours on Friday. Other factors that are likely to impact trading include global oil prices, trends in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and the investment patterns of both foreign and domestic institutional investors.
Global factors like US inflation data, initial jobless claims, China's inflation data, and the UK's GDP will be eyed. Asian stock markets were in a narrow range on Monday as traders awaited inflation data this week from the US, Japan and China.
In the cash segment, FIIs bought shares worth ₹1,696.86 crore on Friday whereas they bought ₹485.32 crore worth of shares in the F&O index future segment. However, DIIs bought ₹26,024.54 crore worth of shares in the F&O index future segment on Friday while they sold out Indian shares worth ₹3,497.62 crore in the cash market.
Eleven shares have been put under the F&O ban on Monday. Those stocks are Balrampur Chini, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Escorts, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, NALCO, SAIL, PEL, and ZEEL.
The Adani Group is looking to take its airports business global beginning with the Far East and Southeast Asia, a top executive aware of the development said. The expansion would ld be part of the second phase of the airport plans of the group, which entered the sector in 2020. (Full report)
In early trading on Monday, oil prices saw a decline due to significant price reductions by leading exporter Saudi Arabia and an increase in production from OPEC. This trend counterbalanced concerns over growing geopolitical unrest in the Middle East.
Brent crude saw a decrease of 9 cents, or 0.1%, bringing it to $78.67 per barrel. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also dropped by 10 cents, or 0.1%, settling at $73.71 per barrel.
The interim budget on 1 February is likely to increase the tax rebate under the new personal income tax regime, two people close to the discussions said, giving relief for the middle class ahead of the approaching general elections.
Dr Reddy's, Federal Bank, Titan, Adani Wilmar, JSW Steel, Reliance, Bajaj Auto and Marico are among the stocks that could be in news on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investment net inflows into Indian equities and debt in 2023-24 have reached a nine-year high. At ₹2.68 trillion, this is just ₹9,625 crore away from 2014-15’s record net inflows of ₹2.77 trillion. In monthly average terms, foreign portfolio investors have invested net ₹29,780 crore in Indian equities and debt this fiscal. With three months left for the close of 2023-24, the final figure could set a new record for FPI. (Full report)
Asian stock markets were in a narrow range on Monday as traders awaited inflation data this week from the US, Japan and China. A mixed jobs and activity data on Friday capped a downbeat start to the year. Japanese markets are shut today for a holiday.
South Korean shares rose at the open and Australian equities were marginally higher, while futures contracts in Hong Kong pointed to a flat start. US equity futures were little changed after the S&P 500 rose 0.2% on Friday following reports showing US job growth beat expectations but the service sector slowed.
