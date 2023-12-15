Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: India's key stock indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised to maintain their upward trajectory, driven by optimistic global market conditions and expectations of a lenient monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve.
Thursday, the Sensex closed at record high of 70,514.20, up by 929.60 points or 1.34%, and the Nifty 50 surged 256.35 points or 1.23%, ending at 21,182.70. This growth is fueled by a dovish stance from the Federal Reserve, hinting at potential rate cuts in 2024, coupled with a decrease in US bond yields and favorable domestic factors including India's upgraded GDP forecast and lower global oil prices.
Asian markets are trading higher, taking cues from Wall Street's overnight gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi saw modest increases, while Australian shares hit a four-month high, buoyed by strong jobs data and US Federal Reserve's rate cut outlook for next year.
In the US, stock markets ended on a high note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a consecutive record closing high, spurred by the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot indicating likely lower borrowing rates next year.
