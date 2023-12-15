Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty suggests positive start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 are poised to open higher as indicated by Gift Nifty. They are likely to maintain their upward trajectory, driven by optimistic global market conditions and expectations of a lenient monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve