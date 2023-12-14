Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian stock markets opened on a strong note on Thursday, tracking global markets which rose amid a dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 21,222 mark, a rise from the Nifty futures' last closing at 21,035. The Indian rupee opened at 83.27 per US dollar vs Wednesday’s close of 83.40,
On Wednesday, the domestic equity markets closed with slight gains, recovering from intraday lows. The Nifty 50 managed to stay above the 19,900 level. This rebound was in sync with the global trend where Asian stocks surged, taking a cue from Wall Street where indices hit record highs. The optimism in global markets followed the Federal Reserve's indication of potential interest rate cuts next year. Although the central bank maintained current rates, its "dot plot" revealed expectations of a 75 basis point decrease in rates by 2024. This projection of rate cuts is more aggressive than previously suggested in September.
Sensex surges 707 points at open led by IT, banks
Sensex, Nifty hit new high at open tracking global markets
Rupee opens at 83.27 per US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 83.40
The Indian rupee opened at 83.27 per US dollar vs Wednesday’s close of 83.40. Dollar index slipped below 103.
Sensex, Nifty higher in pre-open tracking global markets
Sensex and Nifty were sharply higher in pre-opening session tracking global markets, Sensex was at 69,992.85, up 408.25 points at 0905am.
Uniform packaging rules set to ring in lower logistics costs
India’s logistics companies, which handle millions of items, will soon have to follow uniform packaging standards at their cavernous warehouses. The government is working on packaging standards that would mandate optimum space utilization in warehouses, a move that would support its objective of lowering its logistics costs from a high 14-15% of gross domestic product (GDP) to the 7-8% seen in advanced economies. (Read more)
For PI Industries, new competition, demand concerns play spoilsport
PI Industries Ltd’s shares have fallen by about 11% in the past two trading days. The stock’s returns remain flattish in 2023. Concerns have surfaced recently, especially about rising competition for key product, pyroxasulfone. (Read more)
Market outlook: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
"Nifty once again witnessed some profit booking in the initial half scaling the low of 20,770 zone and thereafter, recovered strongly to end on a flat note indicating a “Bullish Hammer" pattern on the daily chart to maintain the positive bias and anticipating for further rise. Once again, as mentioned earlier, the index would need a decisive breach above 21,100 levels to carry on with the uptrend and expect for next higher targets of 21,800-21,900 levels in the coming days with major support lying near 20,550 zone of the rising trendline zone."
Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today -- Jai Corp, Radico Khaitan and Greenpanel Industries.
Crude oil prices climb as Fed's stance seen fuelling growth
Oil prices saw an uptick in early Asian trading on Thursday following a larger-than-expected withdrawal from U.S. crude oil reserves and the Federal Reserve's indication that it plans to reduce borrowing rates starting in 2024.
The prospect of lower interest rates typically leads to reduced borrowing costs for consumers, which can stimulate economic growth. Brent futures saw a rise of 46 cents, or 0.6% to $74.72 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose by 48 cents, or 0.7%, to close at $69.95.
Stocks to Watch: SBI, Ultratech Cement, Biocon, Niva Bupa, NBCC
SBI, Ultratech Cement, Biocon, Niva Bupa, NBCC, Sunteck Realty, JSW Energy, Uno Minda are some stocks to watch today
Asian markets rise tracking Wall Street as Fed signals rate cuts next year
Asian markets followed a worldwide surge in stocks and bonds, fueled by indications that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates next year. Global stock index rose for the sixth consecutive session, with Australian and South Korean markets opening on a higher note. However, Japanese stocks lagged slightly behind the regional trend, partly due to a strengthening yen. These gains mirrored a Wall Street rally that lifted the S&P 500 to its highest point in almost two years. In early trading in Asia, U.S. futures also saw an upward movement.
Gift Nifty signals strong start for Indian indices; SBI, Biocon, NBCC in focus
The Gift Nifty is trading at a premium of more than 200 pts from Nifty Futures, indicating a strong start for the Indian market amid dovish Fed policy. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 21,222 mark, a rise from the Nifty futures' last closing at 21,035.
