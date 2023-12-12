LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty, global markets signal positive start for Sensex, Nifty

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Tuesday tracking Gift Nifty and US and Asia markets that gained ahead of key economic data