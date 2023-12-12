Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Tuesday tracking positive trends on the Gift Nifty. Markets gained globally ahead of key economic data. Asian stock markets saw an uptick in anticipation of important economic data from the US and upcoming meetings from major central banks, which may shed light on potential rate cuts next year. Key indices in Japan, South Korea, and Australia witnessed gains, with Hong Kong's futures also indicating a strong opening on Tuesday. This follows a positive trend in the US, where stocks have risen for three consecutive days. The S&P 500 remained over 4,600, with notable performance in the Nasdaq 100, particularly among chipmakers.
On Wall Street, stocks closed with modest gains on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year. The S&P 500 increased by 0.4%, reaching its highest point in 20 months. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up by 0.2%.
Attention this week is largely focused on upcoming inflation updates at both consumer and wholesale levels, as well as the Federal Reserve's latest stance on interest rate policy. Tuesday is set for the release of the government's November consumer inflation report, with analysts predicting a slight decrease to 3.1% from October's 3.2%. On Wednesday, the government will publish its November report on wholesale inflation, which is also expected to indicate a slowing inflation rate.
Sensex Today Live: KKR, OTPP, Care, others look to buy into Aster India biz
Private equity firm KKR & Co., Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Blackstone-backed Care Hospitals have submitted non-binding term sheets to acquire a stake in the Indian business of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, two people aware of the matter told Mint. (Read more)
ASTER DM HEALTHCARE
Sensex Today Live: Kalyani firm calls on Sebi to punish Hikal official
The conflict between Bharat Forge Ltd’s promoter Baba N. Kalyani and sister Sugandha Hiremath has escalated with a Kalyani group company requesting market regulator Sebi to order the removal of the compliance officer of Hikal Ltd, a speciality chemicals company jointly owned by the Kalyanis and the Hiremaths. It has also called for action against Hikal’s audit committee. (Read more)
HIKAL
Sensex Today Live: Infosys, Sun Pharma, DLF, Dixon Tech, RVNL are some stocks to watch today
Infosys, Sun Pharma, DLF, Dixon Technologies, RVNL, REC, BLS International are some of the stocks in focus on Tuesday.
Sensex Today Live: Markets hit new highs on Monday; HDFC Bank, RIL, L&T, Infosys top 5 contributors
Driven by foreign institutional inflows, the Sensex hit the 70,000-mark for the first time on Monday, with 70% of its last 10,000-point sprint taking just 31 days. The feat, reflecting the bullish momentum in the markets, was achieved a session after the Nifty 50 tested the 21,000-mark.
Both the Sensex and the Nifty closed a tad off their intraday highs, gaining over one-tenth of a per cent each at 69,928.53 and 20,997.10. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a provisional ₹1,261.13 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold a net ₹1,032.92 crore.
Sensex Today Live: Asian stocks climb tracking US markets ahead of key economic data, central bank meetings
Key indices in Japan, South Korea, and Australia witnessed gains, with Hong Kong's futures also indicating a strong opening on Tuesday. This follows a positive trend in the US, where stocks have risen for three consecutive days. The S&P 500 remained over 4,600, with notable performance in the Nasdaq 100, particularly among chipmakers.
On Wall Street, stocks closed with gains on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year. The S&P 500 increased by 0.4%, reaching its highest point in 20 months. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up by 0.2%.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!