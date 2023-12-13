Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Wednesday tracking global cues and as suggested by trends in Gift Nifty. The Nifty and Sensex broke their two-day run of gains, as market participants took to profit-taking in several key stocks. Markets on Wednesday will react to the economic data released post market hours on Tuesday. India's retail inflation in November witnessed its quickest increase in three months at 5.55%, up from 4.87% in October and 5.02% in September; the figure is higher than RBI’s target of 4%, but still remains within its tolerance range of 2-6% for the third consecutive month. India's industrial output in October surged to a 16-month high at 11.7%, propelled by mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors, as well as the effect of a low base comparison.
Sensex Today Live: JLR still holds key to Tata Motors’ success
The New Year will begin with many automobile companies raising prices of their vehicles. Tata Motors Ltd will also raise prices of its commercial vehicles (CVs) by up to 3% from 1 January. The spotlight is on Tata Motors’ British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), which contributed about 68% and 75% of consolidated revenues and pre-tax profit in Q2FY24. Remember, shares of Tata Motors have raced ahead in 2023, gaining as much as 84% so far. (read more)
TATA MOTORS
Sensex Today Live: Sensex and Nifty may open higher tracking Gift Nifty
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to start Wednesday's trading session on a positive note, with the GIFT Nifty showing an uptick. It is currently up around 42 points from the previous close, amid mixed signals from global markets. Presently, the GIFT Nifty is hovering around the 21,067 mark. The Nifty and Sensex broke their two-day run of gains on Tuesday, as market participants took to profit-taking in several key stocks. Sensex ended at 69,551.03, down 0.54%, while Nifty ended 91 points lower at 20,906.40.
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Cummins, Force Motors, Laurus Labs, Indian Bank, Mankind Pharma
Wipro, Cummins, Force Motors, Laurus Labs, Indian Bank, Mankind Pharma, Axis Bank, Allcargo Terminals are some stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday.
Sensex Today Live: India's factories power up; food prices fuel retail inflation
Industrial output growth accelerated to a 16-month high of 11.7% in October driven by mining, manufacturing and electricity, and the statistical effect of a low base, while retail inflation in November rose at the fastest pace in three months.
Meanwhile, consumer price index-based inflation stood at 5.55% in November, up from 4.87% in October and 5.02% in September; the figure is higher than RBI’s target of 4%, but still remains within its tolerance range of 2-6% for the third consecutive month. In November 2022, retail inflation was reported at 5.88%.
Sensex Today Live: Asian stocks mixed amid mild gains in Wall Street
In Asia, stock markets showed mixed performances following subdued activity on Wall Street, as investors awaited the final Federal Reserve decision of the year. This anticipation was heightened by lackluster US inflation figures, which fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve might not be quick to declare a win in its policy efforts. Wall Street experienced a significant surge, reaching its highest level in nearly 23 months, and came close to surpassing its record peak.
