Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened with marginal gains on Monday amid mixed global cues. At 0930am, Sensex was at 70,043.44, up 217 points. Investors will closely watch global trends, key macroeconomic data, and the forthcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting as the primary drivers for the upcoming week's movements in domestic equity markets. The focus of the markets is expected to be on significant data releases, including inflation figures from both India and the US. Experts see a rise in Indian inflation, while US figures are anticipated to remain stable. Additionally, there's an expectation of growth in Indian industrial and manufacturing production.
The benchmark indices marked their sixth consecutive week of gains last week, seeing their best stretch of weekly increases in three years. This positive momentum followed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy announcement and a revised upward GDP forecast. The Nifty index surged past the 21,000 mark for the first time, while the Sensex reached a new all-time high of 69,825.60. Last week, the total market capitalization of seven out of the top ten most valuable companies increased by ₹3.04 lakh crore. This surge was led by HDFC Bank and LIC, which stood out as the largest gainers, reflecting a generally positive trend in the equity market.
On Monday, Asian stock markets saw a decline in anticipation of a busy week featuring five central bank meetings and the release of U.S. inflation data, which are crucial in determining market expectations for a series of quick rate cuts in the coming year.
Sensex Today Live Updates: Adani group companies trading in the red after profit booking following gains in the last few sessions
Sensex Today Live Updates: HCL tech, LTI Mindtree, JSW Steel top gainers on Nifty, while Adani Ent, Adani Ports lag most
Sensex Today Live Updates: Sensex tops 70,000; weak economic data from China and easing expectations of a US rate cut in March weighed on sentiment
Sensex Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty were in the green at open; Wipro, Dr Reddy's are the stocks in focus
Indian stock indices started the day with slight increases amid mixed signals from global markets. The Sensex rose by 85.93 points, a 0.12% gain, to 69,911.53, while the Nifty increased by 10.70 points, or 0.05%, reaching 20,980.10. The market saw about 1901 shares advancing, 606 shares falling, and 157 shares remaining steady.
Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Cipla, Tata Motors, Wipro in focus
Sensex Today Live: The Indian Rupee opened flat at 83.39 per US dollar vs Friday’s close
Sensex Today Live: Markets in the green at pre-open
Sensex was in the green at pre-open, trading around 150 points higher. Asian markets were mixed in trade on Monday
Sensex Today Live: INOX India IPO announces price band at ₹627-660 per share
INOX India has set a price range for its IPO at ₹627- ₹660 per share. The subscription period begins on December 14 and ends on December 18, with anchor investor allocation slated for December 13. The price band reflects 313.5 to 330 times the face value. The IPO's price-to-earnings ratio at the cap price is 39.22 times, and 37.25 times at the floor price, based on the FY2023 diluted EPS. Investors can bid for the IPO in lots of 22 shares or its multiples.
Sensex Today Live: FPIs bullish on banking sector again, trend likely to continue
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who offloaded bank stocks in the last two and a half months, have shifted their stance to a more bullish outlook on the banking sector. Analysts note that these investors are now actively purchasing cash stocks and futures contracts in December, showing a preference for financial stocks over other large-cap categories. (Full report)
Sensex Today Live: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher on market outlook
"Nifty created yet another history scaling the 21,000 landmark during the intraday session witnessing some volatility but regained strength in the second half to end on a positive note. As mentioned earlier, a decisive breach above 21,000 levels is required to maintain the uptrend and expect for next higher targets of 21,800 to 21,900 levels in the coming days with near-term support lying near 20,550 zone of the rising trendline level."
Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — Bharat Forge, Infosys and Century Plyboards.
Sensex Today Live: Wipro in focus; CEO performance upsets founder Premji
Wipro Ltd’s founder chairman Azim Premji has expressed displeasure about the way the country’s fourth-largest information technology services company is being steered to executive chairman Rishad Premji and chief executive Thierry Delaporte, four people aware of the development told Mint.(read more)
Sensex Today Live: Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Wipro, Cipla, Bank of India, PSP Projects
Tata Motors, Wipro, Cipla, Bank of India, PSP Projects, Adani Group companies, Zomato are among stocks that will be in focus on Monday.
Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company, SAIL, and ZEEL are under F&O ban for Monday
Sensex Today Live: Asian markets decline; Fed rate decision in focus
On Monday, Asian stock markets saw a decline in anticipation of a busy week featuring five central bank meetings and the release of U.S. inflation data, which are crucial in determining market expectations for a series of quick rate cuts in the coming year.
Following a positive employment report, investor expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March have diminished, though there is still a likelihood of a cut in May.
This week, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain its interest rates at the range of 5.25-5.50%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.6% after shedding 3.4% last week.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!