Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex tanks 1000 pts, Nifty cracks 1% as crude oil price rise dims Fed rate-cut hopes

Stock Market Crash LIVE: The Indian stock market’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak global cues as a sharp rise in crude oil prices heightened inflation concerns and investors remained cautious amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East. This comes after an around 1.7% fall in the indices in the previous session.
Sensex cracked as much as 992.53 points or 1.3% to its day's low of 75,871.18 while the Nifty 50 fell 298.15 points or 1.25% to 23,556.30.
Meanwhile, Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, amid surging crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.6%, while the Topix fell 1.34%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.75%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower start.
Oil prices surged to over $100 per barrel after Iraqi security officials said Iranian explosive-laden boats struck two fuel-oil tankers, amid broader supply disruptions stemming from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Officials also said oil ports had “completely stopped operations.”
Markets remained unsettled despite the International Energy Agency’s plan to release 400 million barrels from its reserves — the largest move in its history — along with the U.S. commitment to supply 172 million barrels starting next week as part of the coordinated effort.
At 8:25 AM, the April contract of benchmark Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $100.09 per barrel, higher by 8.82%.
The escalating conflict in the Middle East has kept investors on edge as they evaluate its potential impact on inflation and the risk of prolonged pressure on global oil supplies.
Gold and silver prices slipped marginally on Thursday as a stronger dollar and fading hopes of near-term interest rate cuts continued to pressure the metal. Expectations for rate cuts weakened after higher oil prices and recent US inflation data signalled persistent price pressures.
MCX silver rate fell 0.86% to ₹2,66,174 per kg while MCX gold price was down o.4% to ₹1,61,081 per 10 grams.
Stock Market Today LIVE: VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said:
“External headwinds have pushed the market into a weak zone. With the war continuing to rage with no signs of let up and Brent crude again bouncing back to $100 levels, the weakness is likely to persist. Even though DIIs are continuously buying in the market, DII buying is not helping the market to recover since FIIs are sustained sellers and show no signs of reversing their strategy in this uncertain global environment.”
Sensexo opened over 950 points lower while Nifty was down 1.2% around 24,500.
Spot silver slipped 0.3% to $85.49 per ounce. Spot gold eased 0.1% to $5,172.86 per ounce as of 0221 GMT after falling over 1% in early deals, while US gold futures for April delivery were unchanged at $5,178.
Among other precious metals, spot platinum gained 0.1% to $2,171.19 per ounce and palladium rose 0.8% to $1,650.52.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Bank Nifty index slumped 1,215.05 points, or 2.13%, to close at 55,735.75 on Wednesday, forming a large bearish candle, indicating renewed selling pressure.
“For Bank Nifty, the immediate support is placed in the 55,400 – 55,300 zone. Any sustainable move below this zone could result in Bank Nifty extending its weakness towards 54,900, followed by 54,500 in the short term. On the upside, the zone of 56,100 – 56,200 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US treasury yields rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices stoked inflation fears and pushed back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. The 2-year note yield was up 6.3 basis points at 3.632%, after earlier reaching 3.648%, the highest since September 26. The benchmark US 10-year yield rose 7 basis points to 4.206% and earlier got to 4.226%, the highest since February 9.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US consumer prices rose moderately in February. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% last month after gaining 0.2% in January. In the 12 months through February, the CPI advanced 2.4%, matching January’s increase. The increase in the CPI was in line with economists’ expectations. US inflation data dampened expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market ended mixed on Wednesday as markets largely looked past a tame inflation report, amid cautiousness over the US-Israeli war on Iran.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 289.24 points, or 0.61%, to 47,417.27, while the S&P 500 fell 5.68 points, or 0.08%, to 6,775.80. The Nasdaq Composite closed 19.03 points, or 0.08%, higher at 22,716.14.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, and continues to trade below its key moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains weak.
“A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart which indicates sharp reversal of Nifty 50 on the downside, after forming a new lower top around 24,300 levels on Tuesday. The opening downside gap of 9th March remained partially filled. This is not a good sign,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, the near-term trend of Nifty 50 seems to have reversed down after a reasonable bounce back. “As per the negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms, Nifty 50 is expected to slide below the recent swing low of 23,697 in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 24,050 levels,” said Shetti.
Stock Market Today LIVE: In the derivatives market, notable put writing was seen at the 23,700 strike, while heavy call writing appeared at the 24,000 strike, indicating that traders expect the index to trade within this range in the near term.
“Considering the current setup, traders are advised to remain cautious near key support levels and avoid aggressive directional trades until the index manages to break above the resistance zone,” said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex formed a long bearish candle on daily charts and is also holding a lower top formation, indicating further weakness from the current levels.
“For day traders, as long as Sensex is trading below 77,500, a weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the lower side, the index may retest the level of 76,300. Further downside could continue, dragging Sensex till 76,000 - 75,800. On the flip side, above 77,500, a pullback move could extend up to 78,000,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold prices were trading marginally lower on Thursday, March 12, while the silver rate today edged higher after the release of monthly US inflation data dampened expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, even as the conflict in the Middle East continues.
Spot gold rate today fell 0.39% to $5,159 per ounce, slipping below the $5,200 level. Meanwhile, spot silver was trading 0.12% higher at $85.65 per ounce during Asian trading hours on Thursday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Trends in Gift Nifty also pointed to a weak start for the domestic benchmark index. Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,819 level, indicating a discount of nearly 120 points compared with the previous close of Nifty futures.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday, tracking weak global cues as a sharp rise in crude oil prices heightened inflation concerns and investors remained cautious amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East.