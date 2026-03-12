Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex tanks 1000 pts, Nifty cracks 1% as crude oil price rise dims Fed rate-cut hopes

Stock Market Crash LIVE: The Indian stock market’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak global cues as a sharp rise in crude oil prices heightened inflation concerns and investors remained cautious amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East. This comes after an around 1.7% fall in the indices in the previous session.

Sensex cracked as much as 992.53 points or 1.3% to its day's low of 75,871.18 while the Nifty 50 fell 298.15 points or 1.25% to 23,556.30.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, amid surging crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.6%, while the Topix fell 1.34%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.75%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower start.

Crude Oil Today

Oil prices surged to over $100 per barrel after Iraqi security officials said Iranian explosive-laden boats struck two fuel-oil tankers, amid broader supply disruptions stemming from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Officials also said oil ports had “completely stopped operations.”

Markets remained unsettled despite the International Energy Agency’s plan to release 400 million barrels from its reserves — the largest move in its history — along with the U.S. commitment to supply 172 million barrels starting next week as part of the coordinated effort.

At 8:25 AM, the April contract of benchmark Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $100.09 per barrel, higher by 8.82%.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has kept investors on edge as they evaluate its potential impact on inflation and the risk of prolonged pressure on global oil supplies.

Gold, Silver rate today

Gold and silver prices slipped marginally on Thursday as a stronger dollar and fading hopes of near-term interest rate cuts continued to pressure the metal. Expectations for rate cuts weakened after higher oil prices and recent US inflation data signalled persistent price pressures.

MCX silver rate fell 0.86% to ₹2,66,174 per kg while MCX gold price was down o.4% to ₹1,61,081 per 10 grams.