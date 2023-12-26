Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: The GIFT Nifty opens in green

Financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and New Zealand are closed Tuesday for public holidays.
The dollar was trying to find a floor on Tuesday in holiday-thinned trade, pressured by signs that inflation in the world's largest economy is cooling that will likely give the Federal Reserve room to ease interest rates next year.
The yen meanwhile steadied near its recent five-month peak on the prospect that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could soon mark an end to its ultra-easy policy. For most of 2022 and 2023, the policy has kept the Japanese currency under pressure as other major central banks globally embarked on aggressive rate-hike cycles.
Against the greenback, the euro slipped 0.06% to $1.1019, but was not too far from a more than four-month top of $1.1040 hit last week.
Sterling was little changed at $1.2701, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars were huddled near their recent five-month peaks.
The dollar index languished near a five-month low of 101.42 hit last week, and was last at 101.65. Reuters
The GIFT Nifty is trading at a premium of around10 points over Nifty Futures' Friday close, indicating a start in the green for the Indian market.
India's currency, debt and equity markets were closed on Monday, 25 December, for the Christmas holiday. Nifty 50 climbed 0.44% to 21,349.40 on Friday, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.34% to 71,106.96. The benchmarks snapped a seven-week winning run, their longest in six years, as profit booking at record high levels earlier in the week weighed. Indian markets are expected to start flat as many of the Asian markets are closed for the extended Christmas holiday on Boxing Day. Oil prices were little changed in the early trade on Tuesday. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and New Zealand are closed.
