Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty in green; rupee up

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . 09:37 AM IST

Anilkumar Narayan

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Indian markets trading in green as many of the Asian markets are closed for the Boxing Day. Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.13 against US dollar in early trade