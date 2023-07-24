Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak on strong losses in index heavyweights including Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS and Hindustan Unilever on Friday.
Earnings reports are expected and global cues are expected to drive the market sentiments, but continued buying from FIIs suggests that India still remains in a strong position.
FIIs invested a net total of ₹3,370.90 crore in the purchase on Friday, while DIIs sold shares for a net total of ₹193.02 crore.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹244, target ₹254, stop loss ₹239;
2] Wockhardt: Buy at ₹243, target ₹253, stop loss ₹239; and
3] IRFC: Buy at ₹34.90, target ₹38, stop loss ₹34. (Read More)
On Sunday, the private equity firm Bain Capital made an announcement regarding its acquisition of 90% ownership in Adani Capital and Adani Housing, both non-banking financial companies belonging to the Adani Group. The specific financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. After the acquisition, Gaurav Gupta, the current CEO and managing director, will retain the remaining stake in both companies.
As part of the deal, Bain Capital has committed to providing $120 million in primary capital to support the ongoing growth of the NBFCs. In addition to this, Bain Capital will offer a liquidity line in the form of non-convertible debentures amounting to $50 million to the Company. These investments and support from Bain Capital are expected to bolster the financial strength and prospects of Adani Capital and Adani Housing. (Read More)
Paytm, the prominent fintech giant, revealed its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 21. The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹357 crore during this quarter, which marked a significant improvement compared to the loss of ₹6,444 crore incurred in the corresponding period last year. However, it's worth noting that the net loss widened when compared to the ₹168 crore reported in the preceding March quarter of fiscal year 2022-23.
On the revenue front, Paytm experienced substantial growth, with revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year rising by 39.4% to reach ₹2,341 crore. This growth is a substantial increase compared to the ₹1,679 crore in revenue generated during the year-ago period. (Read More)
JSW Steel Ltd announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, ending in June, showing remarkable growth in consolidated net profit. The company's net profit attributable to owners of the company soared by an impressive 179% year-on-year, reaching ₹2,338 crore, compared to ₹838 crore recorded in the same period last year. However, the consolidated net profit saw a sequential decline of 36% from ₹3,664 crore achieved in the previous quarter (Q4FY23).
Furthermore, the company's consolidated total revenue from operations witnessed a substantial year-on-year increase of 10.8%, reaching ₹42,213 crores in the quarter ended June, compared to ₹38,086 crore in Q1FY23. Total income also surged to ₹42,544 crore during the first quarter, surpassing the ₹38,275 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. (Read More)
On July 22, ICICI Bank disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, revealing a substantial 39.7% surge in net profit on a standalone basis. The bank's net profit reached ₹9,648 crore during this period, a notable increase compared to ₹6,905 crore achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Additionally, the bank's net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, exhibited robust growth. The NII for the first quarter of the current fiscal year rose by 38% year-on-year, amounting to ₹18,227 crore, as opposed to ₹13,210 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. (Read More)
During the first quarter ending in June 2023, Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, witnessed significant growth in its consolidated net profit, surging by nearly 19% to reach ₹2,448 crore. This robust performance was primarily attributed to the remarkable progress in the groceries, consumer electronics, and fashion and lifestyle categories.
Comparatively, during the corresponding period in the previous year, the company had achieved a combined net profit of ₹2,061 crore.
Furthermore, the corporation experienced a noteworthy increase in its operating revenue for the quarter, rising by 19.5% to reach ₹62,159 crore, compared to ₹58,554 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. (Read More)
U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday, with gains in healthcare offsetting a dip in some of Wall Street's most valuable companies.
Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta Platforms lost ground, while the S&P 500 utilites sector gained the most.
Netflix dipped for a second straight day after the video streaming company's quarterly results this week failed to impress.
Analysts attributed Friday's choppy trading to the expiration of monthly options and the expected special rebalancing of the multi-trillion dollar Nasdaq 100 at the close of trading.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 1.81 points, or 0.04%, to end at 4,536.68 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 30.32 points, or 0.22%, to 14,032.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.21 points, or 0.02%, to 35,233.39.
The Nasdaq has rallied about 34% this year, lifted by optimism over artificial intelligence, a relatively resilient U.S. economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle will end soon.
While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its July 25-26 meeting, investors have mixed views on the central bank's longer-term monetary policy. (Reuters)
