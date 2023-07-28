Stock Market Updates: Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty are trading in the red in the morning session. Sensex is trading 150 pts lower and Nifty around 40 pts at around 9.30 am.
Earnings reports have been the biggest driver of the market over the past few days along with global cues which have oscillated strongly in the past week.
Ajit Mishra, SVP of Technical Research at Religare Broking said."We are in a consolidation phase so it is normal to see volatile swings. The key is to manage risk until the trend resumes. Meanwhile, we feel it is prudent to restrict positions and use intermediate dips to gradually add quality stocks,"
Stock Market Updates: Rupee falls 34 paise to open at 82.27 against the US dollar
On Friday, the Indian rupee started trading 34 paise lower against the US dollar, mainly due to the overall strength of the greenback. The US dollar gained momentum after the release of better-than-expected US gross domestic product (GDP) data. The Indian rupee opened at 82.27 against the dollar, compared to the previous day's closing rate of 81.93.
Across Asia, other currencies also traded lower as the dollar index experienced its most significant surge since mid-March, rising by 0.6% on Thursday. The euro's decline following the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) contributed to the dollar's strength.
As part of its own monetary policy, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its interest rates by 25 basis points, reaching 3.75%. This rate hike brought it to its highest level since 2001.
Share Market Live: Sensex and Nifty start flat but quickly move to red as Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv drag the market
Sensex Today Live: Amazon lays off hundred employees working in Fresh Grocery stores as part of restructuring plan
As a part of its restructuring plan, Amazon has laid of its employees working in its Fresh Grocery stores in the US. The company is eliminating the “zone lead" roles for its workforce, confirmed Amazon on Thursday.
"Zone lead" is a lower-level management position in its grocery stores that, among other this, manage associates and deals with customer issues. Till now there has been no clear announcement about the number of people losing their jobs because of the decision. According to a Washington ost report, as many as 100 fresh employees would be let go under this round of lay offs.
Stock Market Live: Sensex starts flat at the preopen session with focus to remain on ITC, ACC, Cipla and Indian Bank
Share Market Updates Live: RailTel posts Consolidated Income of ₹483 Crore in Q1 of FY 23-24
RailTel Corporation of India announced its Consolidated Operating Income of ₹468 Crore in Q1 of FY 23-24 with YOY growth of 24 per cent in its 141st Board Meeting held on Thursday.
As per the official statement, the Company has posted a YOY growth of 25 per cent in total consolidated revenue with ₹483 crore in Q1 of FY 24 as against ₹385 Cr in Q1 of FY 23.
The statement further stated that Profit Before Tax (PBT) in Q1 of FY24 is ₹51 crore as against ₹35 crore in Q1 of FY23., registering a YOY growth of 46 per cent.
Total Profit After Tax for Q1 of FY24 stands at ₹38 crore as against ₹26 crore PAT of Q1 of FY23. (ANI)
Sensex Today Live: Indus Towers Q1 Results: Net profit surges 182% to ₹1,348 crore, revenue up 3%; ESOP declared
On July 27, Indus Towers released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). The company reported a remarkable surge of 182 per cent in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹1,348 crore. In comparison, during the corresponding period last year, the net profit was ₹477 crore. This significant growth was primarily attributed to higher tenancies and a record number of tower additions achieved during the quarter.
Moreover, Indus Towers' revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹7,075 crore, showing a substantial increase of nearly three per cent when compared to ₹6,897 crore in the year-ago period. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Stocks to Watch: ITC, ACC, Cipla, Indian Bank, LIC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Birlasoft, Indus Towers, Westlife Foodworld, and Bharat Electronics
Top stocks in focus today:
- ITC: Retains 40% stake in demerged ITC Hotels with 'royalty-like' arrangement.
- ACC: Q1 net profit more than doubles, consolidated revenue increases 16.4%.
- Cipla: Promoters in talks to sell stake, company denies any event requiring disclosure.
- Indian Bank: Q1 net profit up 41% YoY, net interest income increases 26% YoY.
- LIC: Registers highest-ever gains in Q1, sells shares worth ₹25,900 crore.
- JK Lakshmi Cement: Q1 net profit declines 30%, revenue grows 5%.
- Birlasoft: Q1 net profit increases 14%, revenue up 9%.
- Indus Towers: Q1 net profit surges 182%, revenue up almost 3%.
- Westlife Foodworld: Q1 net profit rises to ₹288.3 crore, revenue grows 14%.
- Bharat Electronics: Q1 net profit rises 23%, total revenue up 12.8%. (Read More)
Stock Market Live: Cash-strapped Dunzo to pay 12% annual interest on deferred salaries, clear all dues by September 4
Dunzo, a company facing ongoing legal and financial challenges, has made a commitment to its employees by assuring them a 12% yearly interest on the portion of their salary that has been held back. In an effort to address its financial difficulties, the cash-strapped startup has set a target to clear all pending dues by September 4.
The financial situation of the company has worsened, leading to the receipt of seven legal notices from different companies for unpaid debts.
As part of its cost-cutting measures, Dunzo has been unable to meet its payroll obligations. On July 3, the company informed approximately 500 employees that their salaries would be deferred, and it also imposed a salary cap of ₹75,000 starting from June. The decision to cap salaries was irrespective of the individual employee's pay scale. (Read More)
Share Market Updates Live: Tesla created secret team to suppress thousands of driving range complaints
In March, Alexandre Ponsin set out on a family road trip from Colorado to California in his newly purchased Tesla, a used 2021 Model 3. He expected to get something close to the electric sport sedan’s advertised driving range: 353 miles on a fully charged battery.
He soon realized he was sometimes getting less than half that much range, particularly in cold weather – such severe underperformance that he was convinced the car had a serious defect.
“We’re looking at the range, and you literally see the number decrease in front of your eyes," he said of his dashboard range meter. Ponsin contacted Tesla and booked a service appointment in California. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Birlasoft Q1 net profit rises 14% to ₹137.5 crore, revenue rises 9% to ₹1,263 crore
Birlasoft, a Pune-based global IT services provider, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company reported a net profit of ₹137.5 crore, representing a year-on-year increase of 14 per cent. In the corresponding period last year, Birlasoft had recorded a net profit of ₹120 crore, as mentioned in the regulatory filing.
Furthermore, the company's revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year stood at ₹1,263 crore, indicating a growth of 9 per cent compared to ₹1,154 crore in Q1FY23, as reported in the filing. (Read More)
Stock Market Updates: Cipla promoters exploring stake sale to private equity players? Amid buzz company says...
According to reports, the promoters of Cipla, a pharmaceutical major, are currently engaged in discussions to sell a portion of their overall stake in the company. However, Cipla has issued a clarification stating that they are not aware of any specific event that necessitates disclosure under the listing regulations.
“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby clarify that the Company is not aware of any event that requires disclosure under Listing Regulations. The Company will make appropriate disclosure in compliance with the Listing Regulations as and when any such requirement arises," the company said in a regulatory filing. (Read More)
Share Market Live: JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: Net profit drops 30% to ₹79 cr, revenue up 5%; board approves fundraising via NCDs
On July 27, JK Lakshmi Cement released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24). The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹79.7 crore, which indicated a decline of 30 per cent compared to ₹115 crore in the same period last year.
Despite the decrease in net profit, JK Lakshmi Cement experienced positive growth in its revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The revenue amounted to ₹1,730.25 crore, marking a growth of approximately five per cent in comparison to ₹1,654.14 crore earned in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Furthermore, the company's consolidated net sales for the June quarter reached ₹1,730.25 crore, higher than the ₹1,654.14 crore achieved in the year-ago period. Notably, the sales volumes also exhibited an upward trend, with 32.05 lakh tonnes sold in the first quarter, compared to 30.32 lakh tonnes in the same period last year. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] Bharat Forge: Buy at ₹897, target ₹980, stop loss ₹870;
2] Havells India: Buy at ₹1314, target ₹1380 to ₹1400, stop loss ₹1280; and
3] Wockhardt: Buy at ₹244, target ₹280, stop loss ₹230. (Read More)
Stock Market Live: ITC's Sanjiv Puri explains why the company will hold 40% stake in ITC Hotels
On July 27, 2023, ITC Ltd, a prominent company involved in both the cigarette and hotel businesses, conducted its investor conference call. During the call, Sanjiv Puri, the chairman and managing director, shed light on the decision to maintain a 40% stake in the demerged ITC Hotels.
Puri elaborated on the rationale behind this choice, stating that the demerged entity would adopt a 'royalty-like' arrangement concerning the utilization of other ITC brands and assets.
“ITC will stay invested in the hotels business with this holding and also draw synergies for its foods vertical from the demerged entity. The hotel entity will have a strong balance sheet and also be debt-free. It can also raise capital either through debt, equity or from strategic investors," he told analysts over a con-call. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Wall Street closes down on Thursday, Dow snaps longest winning streak since 1987
U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after news that the Bank of Japan will allow long-term interest rates to rise sent U.S. yields higher, snapping the longest winning streak for the Dow since 1987.
The Nikkei newspaper reported the central bank will maintain its 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield, but discuss allowing long-term interest rates to rise above that level by a certain degree. Reuters confirmed the central bank may make minor tweaks to extend the lifespan of its yield control policy.
Michael Green, chief investment strategist at Simplify Asset Management, said reports of the Bank of Japan's plans were the biggest driver behind Wall Street's performance on Thursday.
Higher rates in Japan pushed the U.S. 10-year yield over 4% and reduced the attractiveness of stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 237.4 points, or 0.67%, to 35,282.72, the S&P 500 lost 29.29 points, or 0.64%, to 4,537.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.18 points, or 0.55%, to 14,050.11. (Reuters)
