Stock Market updates: Benchmark share indices Sensex and Nifty may open flat to higher on Thursday tracking Gift Nifty. Gains may be in check as Asian stocks declined with investors fretting over higher interest rates and rising oil prices. US stock markets closed mixed overnight. Oil prices climbed, while dollar remained firm
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Update: China Evergrande suspends trading in Hong Kong: Report
China's Evergrande Group suspended trading in Hong Kong, along with its property services and electric vehicle units. No reason was given for the halt in a notice to the stock exchange on Thursday. (Bloomberg)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Update: Tyre makers brace for margin squeeze as oil prices soar
Tyre stocks have been on a roll. Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd, MRF Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Ceat Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd have gained about 36-71% over the past one year. Tyre companies had hiked prices and input costs were softening, which together meant a sharp expansion in margins. But now, the outlook on both factors has turned adverse. (Read more)
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Update: Oil prices surge nearly $1 per barrel on supply concerns
Oil prices surged nearly $1 per barrel on Thursday, reaching its highest level in over a year driven by a significant decrease in crude oil inventories in the US, intensifying concerns about global supply shortages due to OPEC-led production cuts. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) surpassed the $95 mark for the first time since August of the previous year. WTI stood at $94.60 per barrel, up 1%.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market View: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
"Nifty after the slide witnessed in the morning session took support near the significant and crucial zone of 19,550 levels as we have been mentioning in the last 2-3 sessions and gave a decent pullback to improve the bias and sentiment significantly. The index ending above the 19,700 zone is a good positive sign and further a decisive breach above 19,850 levels would once again turn the trend overall positive to anticipate for further rise till 20,200 levels.
Bank Nifty in a similar way, maintained the support near 44,200 levels and recovered to close near the 44,600 zone to improve the bias and further ahead, a decisive breach above 44,800 levels of the important 50EMA zone, shall turn the trend positive to anticipate for further upward move with 45,000 acting as the psychological barrier," said Parekh adding, "The support for the day is seen at 19,600 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,850 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 44,300 to 45,000 levels."
Stocks to buy today:
- BHEL: Buy at ₹126.90, target ₹135, stop loss ₹123;
- Lemon Tree: Buy at ₹118.35, target ₹126, stop loss ₹115; and
- Birlasoft: Buy at ₹491.50, target ₹520, stop loss ₹483.
Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Cipla in advanced talks with groups led by Torrent and BPEA EQT and General Atlantic for stake sale
Cipla Ltd’s promoters are in advanced talks with two consortiums—one led by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, with the participation of prominent family offices, and the other a group of buyout firms led by BPEA EQT and General Atlantic—to sell a controlling stake in India’s fourth-largest drugmaker for $6-7 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint. (Full report)
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market updates: Cipla, Dixon Tech, Oberoi Realty, Tata Power, Barbeque Nation are the Stocks to Watch today
Cipla, Dixon Tech, Oberoi Realty, Tata Power, Barbeque Nation, NBCC, Vedanta, Vodafone are among the Stocks to Watch today
Meanwhile, Delta Corp and India Cements are part of the F&O ban list by the National Stock Exchange for Thursday.
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market updates: Asian shares down amid concerns over high interest rates, oil prices
Asian stocks declined as investors confronted the anticipation of elevated interest rates and surging oil prices, following the extension of crude oil reaching a one-year high.
In Japan and New Zealand, equity indices registered declines, while Australian stocks made modest gains. In Hong Kong, futures on equity saw a drop. This global market downturn persisted on Wednesday as crude oil prices and US Treasury yields continued to rise. US stock markets closed mixed overnight.
