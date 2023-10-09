Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: Investors will eye a host of investors in the second week of October - brimming with several key events that will guide market direction, including the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 results, macroeconomic data, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, and global cues, along with tension between Israel and Hamas.
FIIs continued their selling streak in the first week of October on record-high US bond yields and a stronger US dollar. FPIs have sold ₹7,998 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹6,024 crore as of October 6, according to the NSDL data.
Wall Street rallied on Friday after looking deeper into the nuances of a surprisingly strong report on the U.S. job market. Among the potentially encouraging signals, workers’ average wages rose at a slower rate in September than economists expected.
Q2 earnings this week: TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Avenue Supermart & Delta Corp lined-up
The week ahead, spanning from October 11 to 15, is set to witness earnings releases from a lineup of significant players in the market. Notable among them are IT giants Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCL Technologies. Additionally, investors will be keeping a close watch on D-Mart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts, gaming firm Delta Corporation, Plastiblends, Kesoram Industries, and HDFC Life Insurance.
Analysts are projecting a relatively muted performance in the upcoming quarter, with several industries expected to deliver modest results. While some sectors may display respectable year-on-year growth, any substantial surges are not currently anticipated. (Read More)
Adani cement biz to cut reliance on distributors to boost profits
The Adani Group’s cement businesses are looking to cut their reliance on distributors or wholesalers as the country’s second-largest cement maker looks to boost its profitability.
As part of a pilot project, Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd have reduced the number of distributors from 12 to three in the south Gujarat region, which is home to half of the state’s small and medium industries and a fifth of the state’s population. Both cement firms are expected to reduce the number of distributors across the country in the coming months, according to an executive briefed on the development. (Read More)
TCS to consider share buyback on October 11
The company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has revealed that its board of directors will review a proposal for an equity share buyback during its upcoming meeting on October 11, according to the company's statement filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday.
TCS has not disclosed the specific amount of the buyback being contemplated in this announcement. The most recent buyback undertaken by this major IT firm occurred in 2020 and was valued at 160 billion rupees ($1.92 billion). (Read More)
All eyes on SoftBank subsidiary Arm Holdings IPO as quiet period nears end
Major Wall Street bank analysts will begin weighing in on one of the most-watched initial public offerings in the US so far this year.
Arm Holdings Plc raised $4.87 billion last month in the largest IPO on a US exchange since Rivian Automotive’s $13.7 billion offering in November 2021. Starting next week, analysts at the more than 25 firms, including Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc., that participated in the IPO can initiate coverage of the chip designer. (Read More)
Indian stocks brace for Israel-Hamas war impact
Indian stocks may open lower on Monday, in line with other global stock indices, in response to the Israel-Hamas war that erupted early Saturday, fund managers said.
While they expect no immediate cause for panic, they are closely monitoring the evolving situation as any widening of the war could profoundly impact Indian stocks because of a surge in oil prices, and heightened volatility in rupee and bond yields .
Israel’s benchmark TA-35 Index, tracking 35 top companies on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, which runs from Sunday through Thursday, plunged 6.47% on Sunday. Indian benchmarks Nifty and Sensex on Friday traded around 3% below their mid-September record highs, while small- and mid-cap benchmarks ruled 2-3.5% below their highs amid selling by foreign institutional investors. (Read More)
Wall Street leaps after eventually finding things to like in nuanced jobs report
Wall Street rallied in a whipsaw Friday and erased its morning losses after looking deeper into the nuances of a surprisingly strong report on the U.S. job market.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% after charging back from an earlier drop of 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 288 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite flipped to a gain of 1.6%.
Stocks initially tumbled after a report showed U.S. employers added nearly twice as many jobs last month as economists expected. The strength raised worries that a too-hot job market could keep upward pressure on inflation, which in turn could push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher than investors want.
Treasury yields leaped following the release of the report, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury again soared to its highest level since 2007. It was at 4.78%, up from 4.72% late Thursday.
Among the potentially encouraging signals for the Fed: Workers’ average wages rose at a slower rate in September than economists expected. While that’s discouraging for workers trying to keep up with inflation, it could remove some inclination by companies to keep raising prices for their products. (AP)
