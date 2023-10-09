LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to start under caution; Gift Nifty in green

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 07:57 AM IST

Sensex Today | Share Market Updates: The Indian stock market is expected to remain cautious at the start as Gift Nifty is trading flat amidst the news of tension in the Middle East. Wall Street rallied on Friday after a strong jobs report, but Asian markets are mostly lower in the morning session.