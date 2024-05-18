Market Special Session Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher; all sectoral indices gain

6 min read . 12:43 PM IST

Market Special Session Close Highlights: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Saturday with most sectors closing in the green. Power Grid, Nestle, Zee, and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while JSW Steel, M&M and Maruti lagged