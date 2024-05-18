Sensex Today | Share Market Special Session Live Update: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE held a special live trading session on Saturday to test their preparedness and resilience.
The benchmark Sensex ended at 74,006, up 89 points in the second part of the special trading session, while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,502, up 36 points. Power Grid, Nestle, Zee, and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while JSW Steel, M&M and Maruti lagged.
Saturday's special session involved an intra-day switch from the primary site to the disaster recovery site for equity and equity derivative segments. The session was divided into two parts.
The goal of this special session was to evaluate participants' ability to handle significant disruptions or failures at the primary site and to ensure robust contingency measures are in place.
This transition was crucial for maintaining operational continuity in the event of any unforeseen circumstances impacting the main trading center in Mumbai, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted operations.
Meanwhile, in the US, stock markets ended mixed on Friday with the Dow Jones closing above the 40,000 mark for the first time and other indexes also scoring weekly gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 134.21 points, or 0.34%, to 40,003.59, while the S&P 500 rose 6.17 points, or 0.12%, to 5,303.27. The Nasdaq Composite ended 12.35 points, or 0.07%, lower at 16,685.97.
Earlier this week, data indicating softening consumer prices in April raised expectations that the US central bank might cut rates twice this year, starting in September.
However, much will depend on future price pressures, and Fed officials have suggested that US rates may not decrease anytime soon.
Domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Saturday amid largely positive global cues.
In the first half of a special trading session, the indices closed modestly higher, continuing their recent three-day surge on the back of new inflows of foreign funds.
Nifty broad market indices largely in the green in the special session today. Volatility index Vix jumped 4%
IDFC First Bank shareholders have approved the scheme of merger of IDFC Limited with the company. The NCLT had convened a meeting on 17 May to consider and approve the composite scheme of amalgamation for IDFC FIRST Bank.
Nestle India shareholders have voted down a proposal to raise royalty payments to its Swiss parent company, Nestle. The proposal aimed to increase the royalty from the current 4.5% of net sales, excluding taxes, to 5.25%, with an annual increment of 0.15%.
Around 70.8% of public shareholders opposed the increase, according to a filing.
JSW Steel on Friday reported a 64.54% fall in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹1,299 crore mainly due to higher coking coal prices.
The Sajjan Jindal-led company’s consolidated revenue from operations fell 1.5% year-on-year to ₹46,269 crore.
ONGC, Power Grid and Nestle were the best gainers on the Nifty in the second phase of the session, while JSW Steel, Divi's Lab and Axis Bank were the laggards.
Smallcap stocks as a group have generated returns of over 50% on an annualized basis over the last six years, despite being prone to manipulation, according to a Mint analysis.
This is more than three times the returns generated by the group with the highest market capitalization. The analysis is based on m-cap data of over 2,400 listed companies as on 2 May 2018, which are segregated into seven different groups based on their size.
India is looking to fortify its imports of LNG, a crucial ingredient in industrial applications and partly in transportation, through long-term contracts with overseas exporters.
This week, state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd signed a long-term contract with French energy giant TotalEnergies in France for supply of LNG (liquefied natural gas), two people aware of the development said. Under the contract, TotalEnergies would supply 1 million metric tonne per annum (mmtpa) of LNG to IOCL for a period of around 10 years.
Looking to cut losses and return its wind turbine business to profitability by 2026, German energy major Siemens Energy AG has put the India wind turbine unit of its subsidiary, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, up for sale, two people aware of the development said.
The India business is said to have annual revenues of $700 million, and is being valued at $1 billion for the transaction, the people said.
Stocks of Indian firms that earn a large chunk of their revenues from the nation’s hinterland are showing signs of a revival, as traders bet that bountiful monsoon rains will lead to better crop yields and boost rural demand. (Bloomberg)
The Indian generic drugmaker's net profit surged nearly fourfold to ₹11.82 billion in the March quarter on the back of a rise in its US. business and domestic market. Total revenue from operations increased by 10.4% to ₹55.34 billion.
Zee swung to a net profit of ₹13.35 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with a loss of ₹196 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased 3% to ₹2,185 crore
Sensex is higher in pre-opening in Satrurday's special session. Power Grid, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma best gainers.
The Nifty 50 witnessed a volatile week with an intraday low made near the 21,800 zone to recover strongly to touch 22,500 levels to improve the bias and sentiment, as well as easing out as of now. The index would have near-term support in the 22,300 zone, while on the upside, we anticipate further moves ahead to 22,600–22,900 levels in the coming days.
Bank Nifty took support near the 47,000 zone, and witnessing a decent pullback to move past the significant 50EMA level of 47,700 zone has improved the bias, and further rises are anticipated. One can expect the next targets of 49,000 and 49,700 levels in the coming days, with 47,400 maintained as the near-term support level. The support for the day is seen at 22,300 levels, while the resistance is seen at 22,600 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 47,800–48,400 levels.
Parekh recommended three stocks for today — Grasim Industries Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
JSW Steel, Delhivery, IOC, Bandhan Bank, Zee are the stocks that are likely to be in news during the special live trading session on Saturday.
The National Stock Exchange and the BSE will hold a special live trading session on Saturday to test their preparedness and resilience. This session will involve an intra-day switch from the primary site to the disaster recovery site for equity and equity derivative segments.
