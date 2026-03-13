Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Nifty 50, Sensex today; Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nikkei, Kospi slip

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to extend losses on Friday, March 13, following heavy selling in the global equities, as worries over the economic fallout of the prolonged US-Iran war and the surge in crude oil prices continue to push investors away from risky assets.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a negative start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,555 level, a discount of nearly 173 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Asian markets declined, while the US stock market ended with steep losses overnight, as crude oil prices jumped near $100 per barrel.
The leaders of Iran, Israel and the United States all voiced defiance and vowed to fight on as the Middle East war approached the two-week mark. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first defiant comments, vowing to fight on and keep the Strait of Hormuz shut, and calling on neighboring countries to close US bases on their territory or risk Iran targeting them.
Crude oil prices traded near $100 a barrel following one of the most volatile trading weeks. Brent crude oil price eased 0.73% to $99.73 a barrel after jumping over 9% in the previous session, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.86% to $94.91. The near-halt to shipping through the narrow Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Peninsula has choked off shipments of crude, natural gas and other products.
Gold prices rose amid a weaker dollar and declining US Treasury yields. Spot gold price gained 0.7% to $5,112.34 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery edged 0.2% lower to $5,115.80. Spot silver price was up 1.5% at $85.03 per ounce.
Adobe reported revenue of $6.40 billion in the first-quarter ending February 27, beating estimates of $6.28 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $6.06 per share, compared with estimates of $5.87 per share.
The company forecast second-quarter revenue between $6.43 billion and $6.48 billion, compared with estimates of $6.43 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Profit, excluding some items, will be $5.80 to $5.85 a share, compared with an average projection of $5.70.
Adobe also announced that its longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen will resign from his role once a successor is appointed.
India’s retail inflation rose to 3.21% in February, hit by the rise in prices of food and beverages, clothing and housing and utility services. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data can’t be compared with the year-ago period due to the reset of the index basket in January. Retail inflation was recorded at 2.75% in January, marking the debut for the new series with 2024 as the base year.
Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Friday: HFCL, Cummins India, Ajanta Pharma, Power Finance Corporation, and Kirloskar Oil Engines.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) announced a temporary authorization for nations to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea in a bid to contain skyrocketing oil prices in the wake of the war between US-Israel and Iran.
Stating that US President Donald Trump was "taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low", Bessent said that that the measure announced was "short-term" and applied to only oil stranded at sea.
"To increase the global reach of existing supply, [US Treasury Department] is providing a temporary authorization to permit countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea," said Bessent. Read more
Gift Nifty, US-Iran war, oil prices to global markets sell-off - click here to know 10 key things that changed for the Indian stock market overnight.
Nifty 50 formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. The overall chart pattern indicates a possibility of lower bottom formation around the supports of 23,500 - 23,400 in the short term. A sustainable move above the hurdle of 23,850 could confirm reversal on the upside.
The Indian stock market is expected to open with a sharp gap-down and trade with a weak undertone, reflecting heightened global risk aversion and growing geopolitical uncertainty. Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts recommended these five buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: NTPC, Coal India, SAIL, Axis Bank, Tata Motors PV, TD Power Systems, and BHEL.
US stock market ended lower on Thursday, after Iranian strikes on two oil tankers sent crude prices surging toward $100 per barrel, further exacerbating inflation fears.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 739.42 points, or 1.56%, to 46,677.85, while the S&P 500 plunged 103.22 points, or 1.52%, to 6,672.58. The Nasdaq Composite closed 404.15 points, or 1.78%, lower at 22,311.98.
Japanese government bonds (JGBs) yields rose amid higher crude oil prices and a weaker yen as escalating US-Iran war stoked inflation fears. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 2.205%, while the five-year yield rose 2 bps to 1.645%.
Asian markets traded lower on Friday as surging oil prices continue to stoke inflation fears. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2% while Topix fell 1.4%. South Korea’s Kospi slumped 3% and the Kosdaq plunged 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index indicated a lower opening.
